Did Usha Uthup Take A Dig At Mamata Banerjee? Singer Breaks Silence On ‘Didi’ Song

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Usha Uthup performed a popular Arabic song rendition live.

Viral social media posts falsely claimed it was political commentary.

Uthup clarified the song is an old musical rendition.

She denied any political intent and affirmed Kolkata as home.

Veteran singer Usha Uthup has been making headlines over a song she performed during one of her live shows. She sang her rendition of the Arabic track Didi by Algerian singer and musician Khaled. After a video of Usha Uthup performing the song went viral on social media, several users claimed that she was celebrating the political defeat of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party, TMC, lost the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election to the BJP.

Did Usha Uthup Take A Dig At Mamata Banerjee?

The narrative quickly went viral online, following which Usha Uthup issued a clarification. But before looking at her statement, here’s how it all began.

It started when a social media user shared a video from one of Usha Uthup’s live performances in which she was seen singing her version of Didi. The user alleged that the singer was indirectly taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee, who is popularly referred to as “Didi”.

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“‘Didi Go’ song by legendary singer Usha Uthup. Every Bengali is celebrating the political demise of Mamata Banerjee and TMC,” one user wrote while sharing the video.

Another post claimed, “In celebration of Didi leaving Bengal, Usha Uthup had fun by singing ‘Didi Go’. It should be remembered that during the TMC regime, cut money was allegedly demanded from her for her performances, due to which she became troubled and moved to Mumbai. Now she has returned.”

However, several users also pointed out that the song was simply a rendition of an old Arabic track.

“That’s her interpretation of the famous Khaled song. We heard it back in 2004 or 2005 maybe,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Good God! She is singing her version of the famous Arabic song Didi by Khaled.”

Usha Uthup Issues Clarification

As the viral posts continued to gain traction online, Usha Uthup issued a statement addressing the claims and speculation surrounding the controversy.

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Taking to Facebook, the 78-year-old singer described the viral posts as “incorrect” and “misleading”.

“There has been a post circulating on Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp regarding me, and I would like to clarify that several statements made in that post are incorrect and misleading. The song in question is a Bengali song, composed many years ago and inspired by an Arabic tune. I have been performing it for over two decades purely as a musical rendition,” she wrote on Facebook.

She further clarified that Kolkata has been her home since 1976 and denied claims that she had moved to Mumbai.

“I should like to clarify that I have lived in Kolkata since 1976 and never left Kolkata, since then and moved to Mumbai. Kolkata has always been my home, and I continue to live and work here with immense love for the city and its people,” she added.

Uthup also distanced herself from the political narratives attached to the viral posts and denied that the song carried any political undertones.

“The interpretations, comments, and narratives being circulated in that post are entirely not mine, and I do not associate myself with or take any onus for them in any manner. Please do not unnecessarily embroil me in controversies that I have absolutely nothing to do with,” she stated.



