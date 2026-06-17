India is set to host a major moment in global cinema as acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan prepares to visit Mumbai for the premiere of his upcoming film The Odyssey. The event will mark the first time a Christopher Nolan film premieres in India, placing the country firmly on the international launch map for one of the year's most anticipated releases.

The celebrated director will be accompanied by producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, making the Mumbai event one of the most significant Hollywood film premieres ever held in India.

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Mumbai Added To The Odyssey's Global Premiere Tour

Universal Pictures International has confirmed that Mumbai will serve as an official stop on the worldwide premiere tour for The Odyssey. The city joins an elite list of global destinations that includes London, Paris and New York.

Nolan, known for directing blockbuster and award-winning films such as Oppenheimer, Dunkirk, Tenet, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, will attend the Mumbai screening as part of the celebrations surrounding the film's global theatrical release.

The Odyssey is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 17.

A Landmark Moment For Indian Cinema Fans

The Mumbai premiere represents a significant milestone for both the film and India's entertainment industry. Bringing together one of modern cinema's most influential filmmakers, a celebrated producer and a star-studded cast, the event is expected to draw widespread attention from audiences and the film fraternity alike.

The premiere will take place at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

Shot Entirely Using IMAX Cameras

The Odyssey has been filmed across multiple international locations using newly developed IMAX technology. According to the announcement, it is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The project has been produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under their production company, Syncopy.

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Nolan Brings Homer’s Epic Journey To The Big Screen

Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey adapts Homer's legendary tale of Odysseus and his ten-year journey home following the fall of Troy.

The film is set to bring the iconic mythological adventure to IMAX screens around the world, with Mumbai now playing a key role in its international rollout.

Advance IMAX tickets for The Odyssey are already available for purchase across cinemas in India.