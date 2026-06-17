Tom Holland Drops Major Clue That He And Zendaya May Already Be Married

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tom Holland hinted at marriage with Zendaya in Esquire.

He mentioned family attended, discussing fake wedding photos.

Stylist comments and viral AI images fueled prior rumors.

Holland praised Zendaya as his supportive

After all the speculation, cryptic comments and viral AI-generated wedding images, Tom Holland has seemingly put the rumours to rest. The Spider-Man actor appeared to confirm that he and longtime partner Zendaya are already married during a candid conversation with Esquire, offering his clearest acknowledgement yet of the couple's relationship status.

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A Simple Response That Said Everything

Questions surrounding a possible wedding have followed the Hollywood couple for months. The speculation intensified after Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach suggested earlier this year that the pair had already tied the knot.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in March, Roach said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

At the time, neither Holland nor Zendaya publicly confirmed the claim, allowing rumours to continue circulating across social media.

However, while discussing a wave of AI-generated wedding photographs that spread online and accumulated millions of likes, Holland revealed a detail that many fans have interpreted as confirmation.

According to Esquire, Holland recalled that his grandmother initially believed the fake wedding images were genuine and wondered why she had not been invited.

When asked whether he had needed to reassure any other relatives, Holland replied, "No, because they were all there."

When the interviewer pointed out that this suggested the wedding had already taken place, Holland swiftly ended the conversation on the subject, saying, "That's all you'll get on that."

Viral AI Wedding Photos Fuelled Speculation

The marriage rumours gained significant momentum after AI-generated images depicting Holland and Zendaya's supposed wedding ceremony began circulating online.

The fabricated photographs, many of which appeared to show the couple celebrating at Italy's Lake Como, were widely shared across social media platforms and generated enormous engagement.

Zendaya had previously addressed the images during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, explaining that many people had mistaken them for real wedding photographs.

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Holland Opens Up About His Relationship With Zendaya

Although he remained guarded about the wedding itself, Holland spoke warmly about the strength of their relationship and the support they provide one another while navigating life in the public eye.

As Holland said to Esquire, "Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."

The actor added, "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."