Pakistani Filmmaker Praises Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Calls It Deeply Moving

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker also announced his own Partition-based project.

Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, may have opened quietly at the box office, but appreciation for the project continues to grow. Strong audience feedback and favourable reviews are slowly helping the film gain attention, while praise has now arrived from across the border as well. Pakistani filmmaker Umar Nasir Ali recently shared his thoughts on the Partition-based drama, describing it as deeply emotional and applauding several aspects of the film. His reaction has added another layer of recognition for a project that appears to be finding momentum through positive word of mouth.

Pakistani Filmmaker Praises Imtiaz Ali’s Film

Pakistani filmmaker Umar Nasir Ali recently reviewed Main Vaapas Aaunga on Instagram and shared his admiration for the film. Posting the movie’s poster, he described it as an emotional experience that remains with viewers long after it ends.

“Main Vaapas Aaunga is a beautiful and deeply emotional film, one that stays with you long after it ends. As one of our upcoming stories is set against the backdrop of Partition, we were naturally curious to experience Imtiaz Ali’s interpretation of this chapter of history. As expected, it is unmistakably Imtiaz Ali,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Nasir Ali (@umairnasirali)

Naseeruddin Shah And Editing Receive Special Praise

Umar also singled out Naseeruddin Shah’s performance, calling it extraordinary. He appreciated editor Aarti Bajaj’s work and praised the film’s cinematic storytelling. “What stood out most was the extraordinary performance by Naseeruddin Shah, and the editing by Aarti Bajaj is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling, something every film student can learn from. Needless to say, anything about AR Rahman,” he added.

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Filmmaker Reveals His Own Partition Project

Umar Nasir Ali also revealed that he is working on a project based on the Partition. Reflecting on stories surrounding the historic event, he said every generation finds a new way to understand its memories and emotional impact.

“So much has been written and filmed about Partition over the decades… Perhaps that is because Partition is simply too vast to be contained within a single story. Each generation returns to it, uncovering new meanings,” he wrote, adding that the working title of his project is Chor Aaye Hum.

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Slow Box Office Start, Stronger Audience Response

Set during the Partition of India, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film explores themes of memory, migration, love and belonging, drawing inspiration from real-life accounts of those affected by the 1947 Partition.

The film collected Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day. However, positive audience response appears to be helping, with earnings reportedly rising to Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday. BookMyShow data has also shown increasing audience interest, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai night shows.

While the film’s theatrical journey began on a modest note, growing appreciation from audiences and voices beyond India suggests Main Vaapas Aaunga may still find a stronger footing through positive recommendations.