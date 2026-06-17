Sonu Nigam is suffering from a painful nerve-related condition, specifically pinched nerves. He has been undergoing extensive medical tests and treatment for this issue.
'My Nerves Are Pinched': Sonu Nigam Opens Up On Health Struggle; Refuses To Cancel Shows
Sonu Nigam has revealed he is battling a painful nerve condition and undergoing MRI and CT scans while continuing treatment. Despite discomfort, the singer says he will go ahead with his concerts.
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about a concerning health issue, revelaing that he is currently undergoing treatment for a painful nerve-related condition. In a candid video shared on social media, the singer explained that he has been dealing with pinched nerves and has spent the past several days undergoing intensive medical tests. Despite the discomfort and ongoing treatment, he has decided to go ahead with his scheduled live performance in Mumbai, prioritising his commitment to fans.
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Undergoing Extensive Medical Tests And Treatment
In his video message, Sonu Nigam shared that doctors have been closely monitoring his condition. He revealed that he has been dealing with pinched nerves and has undergone multiple diagnostic procedures.
He said: "My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines."
Describing the challenges of his treatment, Sonu Nigam admitted that physiotherapy has been particularly painful. He explained that the recovery process has not been easy and has added to his physical strain.
He said: "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy."
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Medication Impacting His Voice Ahead Of Performance
Sonu Nigam also highlighted a worrying side effect of his treatment. The drugs prescribed for muscle relaxation have made his throat feel heavy, affecting his vocal comfort.
For a performer known for his vocal strength, even minor changes in voice quality can pose a serious challenge, particularly before stepping onto a live stage. Despite this, he remains focused on managing his condition while preparing for the show.
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Determined To Perform Despite Health Setback
Even with ongoing pain and medical concerns, Sonu Nigam has made it clear that he will not cancel his upcoming Mumbai concert. He expressed his eagerness to perform after a long gap and his commitment to his audience.
The singer shared that although his confidence is slightly affected due to his condition and medication, he is still determined to go ahead with the performance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What health issue is Sonu Nigam currently facing?
What kind of treatment is Sonu Nigam receiving?
He has been undergoing MRI and CT scans for diagnostics. He is also taking medicines and receiving physiotherapy, which he described as very painful.
How is his medication affecting his voice?
The muscle relaxation drugs prescribed for his condition have made his throat feel heavy. This impacts his vocal comfort, posing a challenge for his live performance.
Will Sonu Nigam perform despite his health setback?
Yes, Sonu Nigam is determined to proceed with his scheduled Mumbai concert. He prioritizes his commitment to fans despite his ongoing pain and the side effects of his medication.