'My Nerves Are Pinched': Sonu Nigam Opens Up On Health Struggle; Refuses To Cancel Shows

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about a concerning health issue, revelaing that he is currently undergoing treatment for a painful nerve-related condition. In a candid video shared on social media, the singer explained that he has been dealing with pinched nerves and has spent the past several days undergoing intensive medical tests. Despite the discomfort and ongoing treatment, he has decided to go ahead with his scheduled live performance in Mumbai, prioritising his commitment to fans.

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Undergoing Extensive Medical Tests And Treatment

In his video message, Sonu Nigam shared that doctors have been closely monitoring his condition. He revealed that he has been dealing with pinched nerves and has undergone multiple diagnostic procedures.

He said: "My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines."

Describing the challenges of his treatment, Sonu Nigam admitted that physiotherapy has been particularly painful. He explained that the recovery process has not been easy and has added to his physical strain.

He said: "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Medication Impacting His Voice Ahead Of Performance

Sonu Nigam also highlighted a worrying side effect of his treatment. The drugs prescribed for muscle relaxation have made his throat feel heavy, affecting his vocal comfort.

For a performer known for his vocal strength, even minor changes in voice quality can pose a serious challenge, particularly before stepping onto a live stage. Despite this, he remains focused on managing his condition while preparing for the show.

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Determined To Perform Despite Health Setback

Even with ongoing pain and medical concerns, Sonu Nigam has made it clear that he will not cancel his upcoming Mumbai concert. He expressed his eagerness to perform after a long gap and his commitment to his audience.

The singer shared that although his confidence is slightly affected due to his condition and medication, he is still determined to go ahead with the performance.