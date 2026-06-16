Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Hit By Water Crisis, Say They Are Now Taking ‘Bisleri Baths’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya describe persistent water shortage.

They report using Bisleri bottled water for bathing.

The problem has affected their building for two years.

Other residents, including Tanushree Dutta, face similar issues.

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have revealed that they are struggling with a persistent water shortage at their home. In a recent vlog, the couple shared their frustration and disclosed that the situation has become so difficult that they have been forced to bathe using Bisleri bottled water.

Bharti, Harsh On Water Shortage

In an earlier vlog on their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaas, Haarsh explained that residents in their building have been dealing with water supply issues for a considerable period.

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Speaking about the problem, Harsh said that despite living in one of Andheri’s most prestigious residential buildings, water-related difficulties have continued for the past one to two years. He noted that the issue has become a recurring concern for residents.

The couple have now released another vlog, revealing that the situation remains unresolved. Haarsh shared that they had been informed water would be supplied in the morning, but it was available for such a short period that residents barely noticed when it arrived and when it stopped.

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‘There Isn’t Even Drinking Water’

During the vlog, Bharti revealed that the shortage has extended beyond household use. She said there was not enough drinking water available either, adding that the family had already gone through four to five large Bisleri bottles since the previous day.

Bharti further explained that they have had to use bottled water for bathing as well. According to her, several residents in the building are facing the same problem, making everyday tasks increasingly challenging. She added that living without a reliable water supply has created significant difficulties for everyone affected.

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The issue comes shortly after actress Tanushree Dutta shared a video about facing water supply problems at her own residence. The actress said she has been living in a housing society in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area for nearly 19 years. According to her, water had not been reaching her kitchen for the past two months, making routine household activities extremely difficult to manage.