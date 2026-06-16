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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Hit By Water Crisis, Say They Are Now Taking ‘Bisleri Baths’

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Hit By Water Crisis, Say They Are Now Taking ‘Bisleri Baths’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed they are facing severe water shortages at home, forcing them to use Bisleri water for bathing.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya describe persistent water shortage.
  • They report using Bisleri bottled water for bathing.
  • The problem has affected their building for two years.
  • Other residents, including Tanushree Dutta, face similar issues.

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have revealed that they are struggling with a persistent water shortage at their home. In a recent vlog, the couple shared their frustration and disclosed that the situation has become so difficult that they have been forced to bathe using Bisleri bottled water.

Bharti, Harsh On Water Shortage

In an earlier vlog on their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaas, Haarsh explained that residents in their building have been dealing with water supply issues for a considerable period.

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Speaking about the problem, Harsh said that despite living in one of Andheri’s most prestigious residential buildings, water-related difficulties have continued for the past one to two years. He noted that the issue has become a recurring concern for residents.

The couple have now released another vlog, revealing that the situation remains unresolved. Haarsh shared that they had been informed water would be supplied in the morning, but it was available for such a short period that residents barely noticed when it arrived and when it stopped.

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‘There Isn’t Even Drinking Water’

During the vlog, Bharti revealed that the shortage has extended beyond household use. She said there was not enough drinking water available either, adding that the family had already gone through four to five large Bisleri bottles since the previous day.

Bharti further explained that they have had to use bottled water for bathing as well. According to her, several residents in the building are facing the same problem, making everyday tasks increasingly challenging. She added that living without a reliable water supply has created significant difficulties for everyone affected.

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The issue comes shortly after actress Tanushree Dutta shared a video about facing water supply problems at her own residence. The actress said she has been living in a housing society in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area for nearly 19 years. According to her, water had not been reaching her kitchen for the past two months, making routine household activities extremely difficult to manage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What issue are Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya currently facing?

The popular comedian and her husband are struggling with a persistent water shortage at their home. They have openly shared their frustration about the ongoing crisis in their residential building.

How severe is the water shortage for Bharti and Harsh?

The situation is so difficult that they have been forced to bathe using Bisleri bottled water. Bharti also mentioned that there isn't enough drinking water available at their home.

How long has the water supply problem affected their residential building?

Harsh Limbachiya explained that residents in their building have been dealing with water supply issues for the past one to two years. It has become a recurring concern for them.

Are other celebrities experiencing similar water problems in Mumbai?

Yes, actress Tanushree Dutta recently shared a video about facing water supply problems at her own residence in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. She stated water had not been reaching her kitchen for two months.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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