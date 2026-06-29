Christopher Nolan Shares How He Helped Ryan Coogler Decide To Film 'Sinners' On IMAX

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Ryan Coogler consulted Christopher Nolan about using IMAX for

Nolan encouraged Coogler, highlighting IMAX's unique potential for films.

Nolan consistently champions IMAX.

He hopes more directors will experiment with large-format filmmaking technology.

Christopher Nolan has shared how a conversation with filmmaker Ryan Coogler helped shape the visual approach to Sinners. Before committing to filming the 2025 vampire drama with IMAX cameras, Coogler reached out to Nolan for his opinion. According to the acclaimed director, he was quick to encourage the ambitious idea, believing the format could bring something unique to the film.

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Ryan Coogler Looked To Christopher Nolan Before Choosing IMAX

Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Nolan recalled that Coogler contacted him while preparing for Sinners. The filmmaker wanted reassurance about using IMAX cameras for a vampire film and wondered whether the decision was too unconventional.

Nolan said that he had previously introduced Coogler to the possibilities of the large-format experience.

He said, "Ryan called me before he committed to Imax," Nolan said. "I think Dunkirk was the first time I dragged him to a screening of an original-made film print of Imax. I love to show filmmakers the potential of the format. So he called me when he was prepping, but really I think he was sort of looking for someone to tell him it wasn't crazy to shoot his vampire film that way. I was like, no, I'd love to see that."

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Nolan Continues To Champion The IMAX Format

Over the years, Christopher Nolan has consistently embraced IMAX filmmaking. Several of his acclaimed films, including The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer, have made extensive use of the format.

His forthcoming film, The Odyssey, has also broken new ground by becoming the first feature to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

Reflecting on the achievement, Nolan said he hopes more directors choose to experiment with the technology.

"One of the great satisfactions of my career has been being part of an evolutionary process of a [filmmaking] system," said Nolan of The Odyssey, premiering July 17. "My excitement for having finished the film entirely in Imax is: what other filmmakers might want to do that. I just want to go see somebody else's film when they do it this way."

About The Odyssey

Based on the ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he faces mythical creatures and countless challenges during his long journey home after the Trojan War.

The film also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez and Mia Goth.

(With inputs from ANI)