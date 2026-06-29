Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Tease Alpha's Unreleased Track 'Massacre'; Fans Urge YRF To Drop Full Song

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari surprised fans with a brief preview of an unreleased song from Alpha while driving through the streets of Mumbai. During a surprise Instagram Live session, the actors played a snippet of Massacre, instantly setting social media abuzz. Although the live lasted only a short while, the brief glimpse was enough to leave viewers eager for more, with many now calling on Yash Raj Films (YRF) to release the complete track.

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Instagram Live Sparked Massive Buzz

Unlike a traditional music launch, there was no countdown, teaser announcement or promotional build-up. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari simply appeared to be enjoying a drive together when they unexpectedly went live on Instagram.

In clips that have since spread across social media, Sharvari is seen behind the wheel while Alia interacts with fans from the passenger seat. During the session, the duo briefly played Massacre, an unreleased song from Alpha. The preview lasted for barely a minute and a half before the live ended, but that was enough to make the track one of the day's biggest talking points online.

Fans Can't Stop Talking About 'Massacre'

The short teaser quickly prompted reactions across social media, with many viewers saying the song had already become stuck in their heads despite hearing only a brief excerpt.

One user on X shared a clip from the live session and wrote, "Did they just soft launch the first song from #Alpha - #Massacre, sung by #ShilpaRao during the live session?"

Another fan posted, "Alia and sharvari teasing "massacre" song from Alpha. This sounds good."

A different user wrote, "Alia & Sharvari vibing on #Massacre - a groovyyy unreleased track from #alpha @yrf we need the song now!!"

Another reaction read, "#Alpha new song is an absolute MASSACRE. The glimpse from #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari’s Instagram Live is insanely catchy. YRF should drop the full track ASAP."

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About Alpha

Alpha marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is the franchise's first female-led spy thriller. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. Hrithik Roshan is also set to make a special cameo appearance.

The recently released trailer introduces Alia Bhatt as Sita, a highly trained assassin who has been raised to kill. She is shown confronting her former mentor, now her enemy, played by Bobby Deol, who serves as the film's principal antagonist.

Sharvari joins Sita on a dangerous mission, although details surrounding her character remain largely under wraps.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 3 July 2026.