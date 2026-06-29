An old claim linked to a kissing scene in their 2014 film Revolver Rani has resurfaced online. It alleged Vir Das was injured during the shoot because Kangana continued after
Vir Das Calls Viral Revolver Rani Injury Claim 'Pure Fiction', Defends Kangana Ranaut As ‘Gifted Artist’
Vir Das has dismissed resurfaced claims about a Revolver Rani kissing scene with Kangana Ranaut, calling the story “pure fiction” and praising her professionalism on set.
- Old claim resurfaced about Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das kissing scene.
- Claim alleged Kangana injured Vir Das during 2014 filming.
- Vir Das denied the 'pure fiction' claim on X.
- He defended Kangana's professionalism during the film's production.
An old and controversial claim linked to Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das’s 2014 film Revolver Rani has resurfaced online, triggering fresh debate on social media. The allegation, reportedly made by a senior journalist, suggested that an intimate kissing scene between the two actors allegedly led to Vir Das sustaining an injury during the shoot. The claim has now been firmly denied by Vir Das, who has labelled it 'pure fiction'.
ALSO READ: 'Khoon-Khoon Kar Diya': Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das Kissing Scene Claim Resurfaces As Journalist’s Old Remarks Go Viral
Vir Das Breaks Silence On Viral Claim
Responding directly on X (formerly Twitter), Vir Das shut down the story that has been circulating on social media platforms. He defended his co-star's professionalism and made it clear that the incident being described never happened.
He wrote, "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all (sic)."
Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy 😊 but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT— Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 28, 2026
Old Rumours Resurface Online
The controversy traces back to claims that during the filming of Revolver Rani, Kangana Ranaut allegedly continued a kissing scene even after the director called “cut”, which supposedly led to Vir Das getting injured. The anecdote has been circulating on social media in different forms over the years, recently gaining traction again.
However, Vir Das’s clarification has put the narrative firmly in question, with the comedian stressing that the story is fabricated.
About Revolver Rani
Directed by Sai Kabir, Revolver Rani is a dark comedy drama featuring Kangana Ranaut as Alka Singh, a fiery politician with gangster-like traits. Vir Das played a key role alongside her, while the film also starred Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Saraswat in important supporting parts.
ALSO READ: Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Seeks FIR Against Gangster Rohit Godara After Alleged Death Threats; Shares Call Recording
Current Work Of The Actors
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, which hit cinemas on June 12. The film is inspired by the real-life courage and selflessness displayed by the staff of Cama Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Meanwhile, Vir Das continues to expand his creative portfolio. After making his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the actor-comedian is now gearing up for his next directorial venture, Baara Number. The upcoming found-footage psychological horror film brings together a highly versatile ensemble cast and marks a new chapter in Das's journey as a filmmaker.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent controversy involving Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das?
How did Vir Das respond to the viral claim?
Vir Das denied the story on X (formerly Twitter), calling it 'pure fiction.' He defended Kangana's professionalism and clarified the incident never happened.
Who reportedly made the initial allegation about the kissing scene?
The initial allegation was reportedly made by a senior journalist. The anecdote has been circulating on social media in different forms over the years.
What film is at the center of this controversy?
The controversy centers on the 2014 film 'Revolver Rani.' It is a dark comedy drama directed by Sai Kabir, starring Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das.