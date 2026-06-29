Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Old claim resurfaced about Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das kissing scene.

Claim alleged Kangana injured Vir Das during 2014 filming.

Vir Das denied the 'pure fiction' claim on X.

He defended Kangana's professionalism during the film's production.

An old and controversial claim linked to Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das’s 2014 film Revolver Rani has resurfaced online, triggering fresh debate on social media. The allegation, reportedly made by a senior journalist, suggested that an intimate kissing scene between the two actors allegedly led to Vir Das sustaining an injury during the shoot. The claim has now been firmly denied by Vir Das, who has labelled it 'pure fiction'.

ALSO READ: 'Khoon-Khoon Kar Diya': Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das Kissing Scene Claim Resurfaces As Journalist’s Old Remarks Go Viral

Vir Das Breaks Silence On Viral Claim

Responding directly on X (formerly Twitter), Vir Das shut down the story that has been circulating on social media platforms. He defended his co-star's professionalism and made it clear that the incident being described never happened.

He wrote, "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all (sic)."

Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy 😊 but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 28, 2026

Old Rumours Resurface Online

The controversy traces back to claims that during the filming of Revolver Rani, Kangana Ranaut allegedly continued a kissing scene even after the director called “cut”, which supposedly led to Vir Das getting injured. The anecdote has been circulating on social media in different forms over the years, recently gaining traction again.

However, Vir Das’s clarification has put the narrative firmly in question, with the comedian stressing that the story is fabricated.

About Revolver Rani

Directed by Sai Kabir, Revolver Rani is a dark comedy drama featuring Kangana Ranaut as Alka Singh, a fiery politician with gangster-like traits. Vir Das played a key role alongside her, while the film also starred Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Saraswat in important supporting parts.

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Current Work Of The Actors

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, which hit cinemas on June 12. The film is inspired by the real-life courage and selflessness displayed by the staff of Cama Hospital during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Meanwhile, Vir Das continues to expand his creative portfolio. After making his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the actor-comedian is now gearing up for his next directorial venture, Baara Number. The upcoming found-footage psychological horror film brings together a highly versatile ensemble cast and marks a new chapter in Das's journey as a filmmaker.