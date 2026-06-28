Harry Styles Briefly Collapses On Stage After Choking On Water During Wembley Concert: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harry Styles choked on water during Wembley concert.

Singer quickly recovered, performing next scheduled show as planned.

Incident occurred amid heatwave, Wembley eased water restrictions.

Harry Styles left thousands of fans concerned after a frightening but short-lived moment interrupted his Wembley Stadium performance in London. The singer appeared to choke while drinking water during the closing moments of his hit song As It Was, briefly falling to the stage before quickly regaining his composure. Videos of the incident spread rapidly across social media, but Styles returned to perform his next scheduled Wembley show the following evening, suggesting the scare had no lasting impact.

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What Happened During Harry Styles' Wembley Concert?

The incident occurred on June 26 during one of Styles' Wembley Stadium performances. As the concert drew to a close, the 32-year-old carried out his well-known "whale" routine, in which he sprays water into the air.

After taking a drink from his bottle, Styles appeared to inhale some of the remaining water. Moments later, he bent forward before falling backwards onto the stage. Fan-recorded footage showed him coughing repeatedly while lying on the floor, covering his mouth and holding his abdomen as he tried to steady his breathing.

Few seconds later, the singer stood up, acknowledged the crowd with a wave and walked off stage, appearing to have recovered fully. He returned for his next scheduled Wembley performance on June 27.

Harry acidentalmente se engasgou durante o whale no show hoje #TogetherTogetherLondon pic.twitter.com/rPtIZC6VHU — Harry Styles Brasil (@harrysbrasil) June 26, 2026

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Heatwave prompts Wembley To Ease Watter Bottle Rules

The concert took place during an intense heatwave affecting the United Kingdom and much of Europe. Ahead of the show, Wembley Stadium had already introduced temporary changes to its entry policy, allowing fans to bring metal and hard plastic water bottles into the venue despite the usual restrictions.

The stadium also made water refill stations available across the venue as temperatures climbed well above seasonal averages, with parts of England experiencing exceptionally hot conditions. The Met Office warned that vulnerable people could face increased health risks because of the extreme heat.