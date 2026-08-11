Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2’ Opens Casting Call, Makers Invite Actors To Audition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kalki 2898 AD sequel opens casting call for actors.

Sequel filming underway, targets December 2027 release date.

Original Kalki 2898 AD won two major National Awards.

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, has opened its casting call, inviting actors of all age groups and genders to audition for the highly anticipated sci-fi action sequel. The film has already gone on floors, and director Nag Ashwin confirmed that the team is shooting at a “rapid pace”.

The sequel is slated to hit theatres in December 2027, with filming expected to wrap by April next year. Given the film’s extensive visual effects and ambitious world-building, the makers are also planning a lengthy post-production phase, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2’ Opens Casting Call

The makers announced the casting call on social media, sharing a poster that read, “Here’s an opportunity for all aspiring actors! Come be a part of the KALKI CINEMATIC UNIVERSE.”

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The accompanying poster invited actors to audition, stating, “Casting Call. No age limits, no gender constraints, just talent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 - AD (@kalki2898ad)

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Wins Two National Awards

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, won two major honours at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced on July 18, 2026.

The film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, with the honour going to production house Vyjayanthi Movies and director Nag Ashwin. It was recognised for combining Indian mythology with futuristic world-building and visual effects. The film also won Best Production Design, which was awarded to Nitin Zihani Choudhary.

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Following the wins, the makers thanked audiences for being part of what they called an “extraordinary journey”. They also promised to make Kalki 2 “worth it”.

“Kalki 2898 AD was born from a dream - to tell an Indian story that could stand on a truly global canvas while remaining rooted in our culture, mythology and emotions. This recognition belongs to every member of our cast, every technician, every crew member, and everyone who poured their heart into bringing this vision to life, often pushing the boundaries of what seemed possible,” the makers said in a statement.

They added, “We sincerely thank the jury for this honour and our audiences across languages, whose love, faith and encouragement gave this journey its true meaning. Awards like these inspire us to keep dreaming bigger, telling stories that resonate across generations, and taking Indian cinema to even greater heights.”

The statement concluded, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of this extraordinary journey. The next chapter carries not just our vision, but your belief. We promise to make the wait for Kalki 2 worth it.”