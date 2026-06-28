Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Controversy regarding Kangana-Vir Das's Revolver Rani kissing scene resurfaced.

Journalist Simi Chandoke claimed Kangana continued kissing beyond script.

Chandoke alleged Vir Das's lip was injured during the scene.

Neither actor has confirmed or responded to the allegations.

A decades-old controversy involving Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das has returned to the spotlight after a journalist’s comments about their Revolver Rani kissing scene resurfaced online. The claim, originally made in a podcast conversation, has once again gone viral across social media, sparking debate and renewed curiosity among fans. However, the allegation remains unverified and has not been confirmed by either of the actors.

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Journalist’s Old Claim Goes Viral Again

The claim traces back to journalist Simi Chandoke’s appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, where she recalled an incident from the shooting of the 2014 film Revolver Rani. In the film, Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das shared a notably intense on-screen kissing sequence.

According to Chandoke, the moment allegedly went beyond the scripted cut. She said, "When she was shooting, Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laayi. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."

Despite the viral nature of the claim, there has been no independent verification of the incident. Neither Kangana Ranaut nor Vir Das has issued any response to the resurfaced remarks, leaving the story firmly in the realm of unverified recollection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth R Kannan (@sid_kannan)

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Kangana Ranaut’s Earlier Response To Similar Allegations

Directed by Sai Kabir, Revolver Rani is a dark comedy-drama in which Kangana Ranaut played the fierce and unpredictable political character Alka Singh. Vir Das featured alongside her in a key role, contributing to several intense and memorable scenes.

Although the film did not achieve major commercial success, it gained attention for its bold storytelling and unconventional performances.