A decades-old controversy regarding their kissing scene in
'Khoon-Khoon Kar Diya': Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das Kissing Scene Claim Resurfaces As Journalist’s Old Remarks Go Viral
A resurfaced claim by journalist Simi Chandoke about Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das’ ‘Revolver Rani’ kissing scene has gone viral online, sparking renewed debate. The allegation remains unverified.
- Controversy regarding Kangana-Vir Das's Revolver Rani kissing scene resurfaced.
- Journalist Simi Chandoke claimed Kangana continued kissing beyond script.
- Chandoke alleged Vir Das's lip was injured during the scene.
- Neither actor has confirmed or responded to the allegations.
A decades-old controversy involving Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das has returned to the spotlight after a journalist’s comments about their Revolver Rani kissing scene resurfaced online. The claim, originally made in a podcast conversation, has once again gone viral across social media, sparking debate and renewed curiosity among fans. However, the allegation remains unverified and has not been confirmed by either of the actors.
ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander To Marry SRH CEO Kavya Maran? Singer's Uncle Says ‘They’re A Good Pair’
Journalist’s Old Claim Goes Viral Again
The claim traces back to journalist Simi Chandoke’s appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, where she recalled an incident from the shooting of the 2014 film Revolver Rani. In the film, Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das shared a notably intense on-screen kissing sequence.
According to Chandoke, the moment allegedly went beyond the scripted cut. She said, "When she was shooting, Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laayi. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."
Despite the viral nature of the claim, there has been no independent verification of the incident. Neither Kangana Ranaut nor Vir Das has issued any response to the resurfaced remarks, leaving the story firmly in the realm of unverified recollection.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Seeks FIR Against Gangster Rohit Godara After Alleged Death Threats; Shares Call Recording
Kangana Ranaut’s Earlier Response To Similar Allegations
Directed by Sai Kabir, Revolver Rani is a dark comedy-drama in which Kangana Ranaut played the fierce and unpredictable political character Alka Singh. Vir Das featured alongside her in a key role, contributing to several intense and memorable scenes.
Although the film did not achieve major commercial success, it gained attention for its bold storytelling and unconventional performances.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What controversy involving Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das has resurfaced?
Where did the allegations about the kissing scene originate?
The claim originated from journalist Simi Chandoke's appearance on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. She recalled an incident from the shooting of the 2014 film, Revolver Rani.
What was the specific allegation made by the journalist?
Simi Chandoke alleged that Kangana Ranaut continued kissing Vir Das beyond the scripted cut. She claimed Kangana injured his lip during the intense on-screen sequence.
Have Kangana Ranaut or Vir Das confirmed the incident?
No, the allegation remains unverified. Neither Kangana Ranaut nor Vir Das has issued any response to the resurfaced remarks, leaving the story unconfirmed.