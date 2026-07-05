Chinmayi Sripada Faces Social Media Backlash Over Alleged 'You Should've Been Aborted' Messages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South singer Chinmayi Sripada faces controversy over alleged private messages.

Screenshots showed strongly worded, cursing remarks attributed to Chinmayi.

Journalist shared messages, sparking widespread social media criticism.

A fresh controversy involving South singer Chinmayi Sripada has ignited heated debate across social media after screenshots of alleged private conversations surfaced online. The purported messages, containing strongly worded remarks, quickly went viral, prompting criticism from several users, including a journalist and filmmaker who publicly questioned the tone of the alleged exchanges.

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Journalist Shares Alleged Chat Screenshots

The controversy gained momentum after a journalist and filmmaker shared screenshots of what she claimed were conversations with the singer.

In her post, she wrote, "Dear @Chinmayi, It is okay to have disagreements with people but this ??? We can feel outraged with things happening around us that we feel deeply concerned about but sending such messages to people? See a Doctor. Hope you Heal."

Alongside the post, she uploaded screenshots of the alleged exchange.

In the conversations, Chinmayi allegedly wrote, "At this time I'll pray for you and your lot's destruction. Everything you do whatever your family touches will be only failure destruction bad luck and horror."

She followed it with another message saying, "You should've been aborted. May your bloodline end with you."

Dear @Chinmayi



It is okay to have disagreements with people but this ???



We can feel outraged with things happening around us that we feel deeply concerned about but sending such messages to people? See a Doctor. Hope you Heal. pic.twitter.com/AvDpnArpQ1 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 4, 2026

More Alleged Messages Surface Online

As the discussion continued, another social media user commented on the journalist's post and shared an additional screenshot, claiming it was another conversation involving the singer.

According to the screenshot, Chinmayi allegedly wrote, "Aravind, this happened to a friend I have wholeheartedly wished everyone the same and I wish you too. I wish you all the violence all the abuse and all the pain and agony she and her daughters went through with all my heart."

She added, "I don't take attacks on my friends lying down. You need to go through this when you call it a lie."

While posting the screenshot, the user captioned it, "This is her pathological problem. Curses people right left and centre, as if she’s some punya aatma."

This is her pathological problem. Curses people right left and centre, as if she’s some punya aatma.



Useless hysteric piece. pic.twitter.com/eAAXz92dnO — Aravind (@aravindkumarsd) July 5, 2026

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Social Media Users Express Shock

The alleged conversations triggered a wave of responses across social media, with several users criticising the reported remarks.

One user commented, "I feel bad for her. We have been taught not to think or talk bad for anyone but here she is on a rampage mouthing such curses. She should realise that it might boomerang and come on her. Hope the Lord gives her sadhbuddhi."

Another user wrote, "She has a history of doing it especially when she falls short of any counter/valid argument.."

A third person reacted, "OMG reading this as a third person even not knowing the context is sickening."

Another comment read, "May all the bad deeds happen to her only.. She does not know anything about ur work which you are doing for the society..."