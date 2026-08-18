Former Pakistan President Raises Alarm Over Imran Khan’s Health In Jail: 'Deeply Disturbed'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former President Alvi called Imran Khan's medical reports alarming.

Alvi highlights Khan's severe stress, heart issues from isolation.

Alvi urged hospital transfer under independent medical panel's care.

Family shares concerns; Alvi warns of irreversible health impacts.

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi has raised concerns over the health of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, describing his medical reports as “alarming” and calling for his immediate transfer to a hospital under the supervision of an independent panel of doctors.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Alvi said he had reviewed Khan’s medical reports with several specialists and highlighted concerns over his anxiety and stress levels, heart palpitations and high blood pressure. He said Khan’s prolonged imprisonment and isolation appeared to be taking a physical toll on his health.

Alvi, who said he has known Khan for more than 35 years, also expressed concern over the former prime minister’s reported heart rate. He said Khan’s resting heart rate had risen to 54 beats per minute, which may be considered normal medically but was higher than Khan’s historically lower rate.

ALSO READ | Iran Warns Of ‘Fully Offensive’ Posture As Trump Rejects Extending Ceasefire

Alvi Calls For Urgent Cardiac Monitoring

Alvi said Khan should undergo immediate cardiac monitoring, recommending a 24-hour Holter monitor and regular blood pressure checks. He also called for a series of cardiac examinations, including a stress test, echocardiogram, cardiac MRI, cardiac artery calcium scan and cardiac CT angiogram, along with any other tests doctors may deem necessary.

The former president said Khan’s reported palpitations added to his concerns. He also pointed to anxiety and stress as major issues, while noting that sleeplessness was not explicitly mentioned in the medical report. However, he said Khan’s medication appeared to indicate that he could be experiencing the problem.

“I have known Imran Khan for more than 35 years. Stress was never his weakness. That it is now at peak levels tells you everything about what three years of imprisonment and total isolation have done to him,” Alvi said.

Former President Links Stress To Prolonged Isolation

Alvi attributed Khan’s heightened stress to the political situation in Pakistan, his prolonged imprisonment and isolation, the deaths of colleagues and limited access to newspapers, books and information from outside.

He warned that continued isolation could have serious consequences for Khan’s health. “I am deeply worried. Isolation is taking a physical toll on his body. If this is not addressed immediately, the damage may become irreversible with more complications to follow,” he said.

Alvi also called for Khan to be moved to a hospital where he could receive care from an independent medical panel. He said neither Khan’s family nor people in Pakistan had confidence in relying solely on doctors appointed by the government.

ALSO READ | 'Every Voter Had Valid Photo ID': Trump Cites India's Election System As He Renews Push For SAVE America Act

Khan's Family Raises Access Concerns

Khan remains behind bars, while his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, have also expressed concerns about their father’s access to his family, lawyers and doctors.

Speaking to CNN earlier this month, they said they had received no updates because Khan’s family, doctors and lawyers had allegedly not been allowed to meet him for seven months.

Alvi said the coming months would be critical for Khan’s health. “The next three months will decide whether his condition is reversed or becomes permanent,” he said, adding: “We all are alarmed. The country needs him more than ever before.”