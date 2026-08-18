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English NewsNewsWorldFormer Pakistan President Raises Alarm Over Imran Khan’s Health In Jail: 'Deeply Disturbed'

Former Pakistan President Raises Alarm Over Imran Khan’s Health In Jail: 'Deeply Disturbed'

Alvi said Khan was experiencing high anxiety and stress, heart palpitations and high blood pressure, and urged doctors to conduct urgent cardiac monitoring.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former President Alvi called Imran Khan's medical reports alarming.
  • Alvi highlights Khan's severe stress, heart issues from isolation.
  • Alvi urged hospital transfer under independent medical panel's care.
  • Family shares concerns; Alvi warns of irreversible health impacts.

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi has raised concerns over the health of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, describing his medical reports as “alarming” and calling for his immediate transfer to a hospital under the supervision of an independent panel of doctors.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Alvi said he had reviewed Khan’s medical reports with several specialists and highlighted concerns over his anxiety and stress levels, heart palpitations and high blood pressure. He said Khan’s prolonged imprisonment and isolation appeared to be taking a physical toll on his health.

Alvi, who said he has known Khan for more than 35 years, also expressed concern over the former prime minister’s reported heart rate. He said Khan’s resting heart rate had risen to 54 beats per minute, which may be considered normal medically but was higher than Khan’s historically lower rate.

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Alvi Calls For Urgent Cardiac Monitoring

Alvi said Khan should undergo immediate cardiac monitoring, recommending a 24-hour Holter monitor and regular blood pressure checks. He also called for a series of cardiac examinations, including a stress test, echocardiogram, cardiac MRI, cardiac artery calcium scan and cardiac CT angiogram, along with any other tests doctors may deem necessary.

The former president said Khan’s reported palpitations added to his concerns. He also pointed to anxiety and stress as major issues, while noting that sleeplessness was not explicitly mentioned in the medical report. However, he said Khan’s medication appeared to indicate that he could be experiencing the problem.

“I have known Imran Khan for more than 35 years. Stress was never his weakness. That it is now at peak levels tells you everything about what three years of imprisonment and total isolation have done to him,” Alvi said.

Former President Links Stress To Prolonged Isolation

Alvi attributed Khan’s heightened stress to the political situation in Pakistan, his prolonged imprisonment and isolation, the deaths of colleagues and limited access to newspapers, books and information from outside.

He warned that continued isolation could have serious consequences for Khan’s health. “I am deeply worried. Isolation is taking a physical toll on his body. If this is not addressed immediately, the damage may become irreversible with more complications to follow,” he said.

Alvi also called for Khan to be moved to a hospital where he could receive care from an independent medical panel. He said neither Khan’s family nor people in Pakistan had confidence in relying solely on doctors appointed by the government.

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Khan's Family Raises Access Concerns

Khan remains behind bars, while his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, have also expressed concerns about their father’s access to his family, lawyers and doctors.

Speaking to CNN earlier this month, they said they had received no updates because Khan’s family, doctors and lawyers had allegedly not been allowed to meet him for seven months.

Alvi said the coming months would be critical for Khan’s health. “The next three months will decide whether his condition is reversed or becomes permanent,” he said, adding: “We all are alarmed. The country needs him more than ever before.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the primary health concerns raised about Imran Khan?

Former President Arif Alvi reviewed Imran Khan's medical reports, highlighting alarming concerns over his anxiety, stress levels, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure. His prolonged imprisonment and isolation appear to be taking a physical toll.

What specific medical tests did Arif Alvi recommend for Imran Khan?

Alvi recommended immediate cardiac monitoring including a 24-hour Holter monitor and regular blood pressure checks. He also suggested various cardiac examinations like stress tests, echocardiograms, and cardiac MRIs.

Why does Arif Alvi attribute Imran Khan's declining health to stress?

Alvi linked Khan's heightened stress to his prolonged imprisonment, total isolation, the political situation, and limited access to information. He stated stress was never Khan's weakness before.

Why does Arif Alvi advocate for an independent medical panel for Imran Khan?

Alvi called for Khan to be moved to a hospital under an independent medical panel because neither Khan's family nor the Pakistani public has confidence in doctors appointed solely by the government.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Imran Khan
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