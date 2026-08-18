Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yoga guru Baba Ramdev slammed Kangana Ranaut's Gen Z remark.

He called her 'spoilt mind' and questioned her political qualifications.

Ranaut had earlier labeled Gen Z 'generation gutter' for behavior.

She defended her remarks, citing protesters' unacceptable vulgar language.

Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev has criticised Kangana Ranaut over her “generation gutter” remark about Gen Z. He said calling the country’s youth a “gutter generation” reflects a “spoilt mind” and urged the BJP to take note of her comment.

Baba Ramdev Slams Kangana Ranaut

Journalist Nishant Chaturvedi asked Baba Ramdev for his reaction to Kangana’s remarks about Gen Z. In response, Ramdev questioned her qualifications. When the journalist pointed out that she is an MP, he asked about her childhood, youth and past activities.

He further questioned, “How were her previous activities?” before adding, “I don’t want to talk about such people. To call a country’s youth a gutter generation is a sign of a spoilt mind. It is wrong. The people of her party should take note of this.”

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When the journalist pointed out that Kangana is a fan of his yoga and identifies herself as a Sanatani, Ramdev responded, “If someone praises my yoga, should I cover up their sins?”

He further said, “Look, any caste, creed or community. Today, the youth is not a caste. The youth is everything. There are children of Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, Dalits, Adivasis, Vanvasis, SCs, STs. They are all children.”

“Today, the youth has a lot of strength in them. No one can deny that. And the youth has shaken up the good and the bad,” he added.

Kangana Ranaut Called Gen Z ‘Generation Gutter’

Last month, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to criticise what she described as the younger generation, calling it “generation gutter”.

She argued that some young women want to emulate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. She also criticised those who, according to her, “proudly flaunt” their freedom to use drugs, drink alcohol or have multiple sexual partners while depending financially on their parents.

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Kangana wrote that genuinely independent women “take accountability for their actions” and do not seek freedom at the expense of their parents or families.

The actor then described the generation as “generation gutter”, claiming that some young people have “nothing to offer to the system” and are neither good at studies nor willing to take on the responsibilities of running a household.

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either. They proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”

She later defended her “generation gutter” remark, adding that the protesters were “speaking in vulgar language” and arguing that such behaviour is “not acceptable” in society.

“Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students?” she said, before adding, “If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves.”