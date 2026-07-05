Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pandavani legend Teejan Bai passed away Sunday in Raipur.

She pioneered Kapalika Pandavani style, gaining global recognition.

Bai received highest civilian awards for cultural contributions.

India has lost one of its most celebrated folk artistes. Padma Vibhushan recipient and legendary Pandavani performer Teejan Bai passed away in Raipur on Sunday at the age of 72, bringing to a close an extraordinary journey that transformed Chhattisgarh's traditional storytelling art into a globally recognised cultural treasure. Her passing marks the end of an era for Indian folk heritage after a career spanning more than five decades.

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Passed Away After Prolonged Illness

According to reports, Teejan Bai had been receiving treatment at AIIMS Raipur for several weeks as she battled prolonged health complications. Her condition reportedly deteriorated at around 3:15 am on Sunday, after which she passed away.

Her death has prompted tributes from across the state, with many remembering her immense contribution to preserving one of India's oldest storytelling traditions.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Pays Tribute

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed the news of her passing and honoured her remarkable contribution to the state's cultural identity. Remembering her achievements, he said, "Teejan Bai has passed away, who was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri. She had brought glory to Chhattisgarh across the entire country and the world. We pay humble tribute to her."

#WATCH | Nava Raipur | Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Teejan Bai has passed away, who was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri. She had brought glory to Chhattisgarh across the entire country and the world. We pay humble tribute to her..." pic.twitter.com/SxnGhFRMKh — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

A Pioneer Who Redefined Pandavani

Born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village of Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Teejan Bai emerged as one of India's finest folk performers. She stepped onto the public stage for the first time at just 13 years of age and soon became synonymous with Pandavani, the traditional musical narration of stories from the Mahabharata.

She also challenged long-standing conventions within the art form. While women traditionally performed Pandavani in the seated Vedamati style, Teejan Bai became the first woman to perform in the dynamic standing Kapalika style, a format that had largely been associated with male performers.

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Taking Chhattisgarh's Folk Heritage To The World

Throughout a career that stretched across more than 50 years, Teejan Bai introduced audiences across Asia, Europe and several other parts of the world to the rich cultural traditions of Chhattisgarh.

Despite encountering social resistance during the early years of her career, she remained steadfast in promoting and preserving Pandavani. Her dedication inspired generations of performers while earning international acclaim for both herself and the centuries-old art form.

Honoured With India's Highest Civilian Awards

Teejan Bai's outstanding contribution to Indian folk culture was recognised with some of the nation's most prestigious honours. Over the years, she received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, reflecting her lasting impact on India's cultural landscape.

Her legacy will continue through the timeless tradition of Pandavani and the countless artistes she inspired during her remarkable lifetime.

(With inputs from ANI)