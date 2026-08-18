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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesYash Corrects Rajat Sharma’s ‘Kannad’ Pronunciation During 'Toxic' Interview, Says ‘It Is Kannada’

Yash Corrects Rajat Sharma’s ‘Kannad’ Pronunciation During 'Toxic' Interview, Says ‘It Is Kannada’

Yash won praise from fans after politely correcting “Kannad” to “Kannada” during his Aap Ki Adalat appearance while promoting Toxic.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yash politely corrected Rajat Sharma on Kannada language pronunciation.
  • He emphasized the emotional significance of the correct term.
  • Fans praised Yash for respectfully defending his mother tongue.
  • Yash champions Kannada culture while promoting new film 'Toxic'.

Yash has once again shown how closely he remains connected to his roots, this time during a promotional interview for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. Appearing on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, the actor politely corrected host Rajat Sharma after he referred to the Kannada language as “Kannad”. Yash asked him to use the correct pronunciation and stressed that the distinction carried an emotion for him. A short clip of the exchange, shared by the film's makers on Instagram, has since attracted attention online. Fans praised Yash for correcting respectfully while standing up for his mother tongue and Kannada identity.

Yash Corrects 'Kannad' To Kannada

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was discussing his career and upcoming projects when the host used “Kannad” while referring to the language. Rather than letting the error pass, the actor briefly interrupted to make a polite correction. Yash said, “Sir, I have one request. It is Kannada (not Kannad). Everybody, it is not Kannad, but Kannada. Please understand the emotion behind it.”

The exchange was not part of the full televised interview and was later shared separately on Instagram by the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. The clip quickly drew reactions from viewers and Yash's followers.

 Fans Praise Yash's Kannada Pride

The correction struck a chord with fans, with several users applauding Yash for addressing the pronunciation without turning the moment into a confrontation. One fan commented, “That one-word correction made Karnataka smile. Kannada (sic).”

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Another praised both Yash and Rajat Sharma, writing, “Respect to Rajat sir for handling the moment with grace, and to Yash sir for proudly standing for Kannada. Some people are so busy searching for faults that they refuse to see what is right in front of them: a man who genuinely carries Kannada in his heart (sic).”

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Yash has frequently spoken about his connection with Kannada cinema and Karnataka. He spent more than a decade building his career in the Kannada film industry before the KGF franchise took him to a pan-Indian audience.

Toxic Promotion And What's Next

Yash is currently travelling across India to promote Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, which is scheduled to release on August 26. During his Aap Ki Adalat appearance, he also opened up about his early struggles, his rise in the industry, and the criticism surrounding the film's promotional material.

The actor also discussed his upcoming projects, including the much-awaited Ramayana. His journey from Kannada cinema to becoming one of Indian cinema's prominent pan-Indian stars has made him an important representative of the industry.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Yash correct Rajat Sharma on India TV?

Yash corrected Rajat Sharma to ensure the correct pronunciation of

How did fans react to Yash correcting Rajat Sharma?

Fans praised Yash for respectfully correcting the pronunciation and proudly standing up for his mother tongue, Kannada. Many also acknowledged Rajat Sharma's graceful handling of the moment.

What is Yash currently promoting?

Yash is promoting his upcoming film, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups,' set for release on August 26. He also discussed his career, struggles, and future projects like 'Ramayana.'

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Kannada Cinema Toxic Kannada Language Toxic A Fairytale For Grown-Ups Yash Kannada Yash Aap Ki Adalat Yash Interview
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