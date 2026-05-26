Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celina Jaitly highlights invisible domestic abuse after Twisha Sharma's death.

Jaitly emphasizes marriage isn't always happy, citing isolation and humiliation.

She shares personal experience of staying due to children and shame.

The post urges loved ones to help women facing abuse.

Actor Celina Jaitly has reacted to Twisha Sharma’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post, where she addressed abuse behind closed doors and said that “marriage is not always happily ever after”. She also spoke about how the loneliest form of violence is often the one no one sees.

‘Marriage Isn’t Always Happily Ever After’

“Marriage is not always happily ever after. Sometimes the loneliest form of violence is the one nobody sees,” Celina wrote in her Instagram post.

She went on to speak about Twisha Sharma’s death, calling it a heartbreaking tragedy that has shaken the nation. “The heartbreaking case of Twisha Sharma has shaken the entire nation. An educated, beautiful, talented young woman whose life became consumed by abuse, isolation, emotional suffering and violence behind closed doors.”

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Celina also addressed the conversations happening around the tragedy and how they disturbed many people.

“And while her ashes are not even cold, while her grieving family begged for answers, postmortems and justice for their daughter, conversations around plants not being watered disturbed many people watching this tragedy unfold,” she wrote, adding, “Because this is the frightening reality of abuse.”

She further said that women’s suffering often becomes so normalised that their pain stops mattering to those around them. “Marriage is not always happily ever after. Sometimes the loneliest form of violence is the one nobody sees,” she reiterated.

She then explained that abuse is not always visible.

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“Abuse isn’t always bruises. Sometimes it is isolation. Sometimes, it is slowly being cut off from your world. Sometimes it is living in a foreign place with no family, no support system, nowhere to go. Sometimes it is being made to feel like you are the problem, that your pain is an inconvenience. Sometimes it is humiliation behind closed doors while the world believes you are living a beautiful life.”

‘Isolation Becomes Deeper With Time’

Celina also opened up about her own experience.

“In my own case, my parents had already passed away, I was no longer financially independent and, above all, I had three small children. Like so many women, I stayed longer than I should have because I believed keeping the family together was the right thing to do. I did not want my children to suffer. I had no one to turn to, and I was ashamed to admit how lonely I had become,” she wrote.

She added, “Isolation becomes deeper with time. The walls become quieter and heavier. Days blur into each other until you begin doubting your own reality. You begin convincing yourself that surviving is the same thing as living.”

Towards the end of her post, Celina shared a message for women facing abuse and for their loved ones.

“My heart goes out to Twisha Sharma’s family and to every woman suffering behind closed doors. Parents, friends and family, if your daughter reaches out to you, bring her back. Do not let the abuse consume her.”

Twisha Sharma Death Case

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on the night of May 12. The actor-model had married lawyer Samarth Singh on December 25 last year after the two met through a dating app.

Her family has accused her in-laws of mental harassment and financial demands. They also alleged that her husband, Samarth, and his family, including his mother, Giribala Singh, attempted to mislead the investigation and influence the case. Samarth was arrested 10 days after her death.

Twisha’s last rites were performed 12 days later, after a second postmortem was conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi following a High Court order. The case will now be investigated by the CBI.