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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Raw & Undekha Sparks Fan Frenzy Over Unseen BTS; JioHotstar's Live-Stream Draws Backlash

Dhurandhar 2 Raw & Undekha Sparks Fan Frenzy Over Unseen BTS; JioHotstar's Live-Stream Draws Backlash

Dhurandhar 2 premiered on JioHotstar with unseen footage and cast interactions, sparking excitement among fans. However, the platform's live-streaming format triggered widespread criticism online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge extended version premiered on JioHostar.
  • Fans anticipated unseen footage and cast commentary eagerly.
  • JioHostar's live-streaming format frustrated many viewers.
  • Release strategy became a significant talking point online.

The excitement surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached another level on Thursday as, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha), premiered on JioHostar at 7 pm. While fans eagerly tuned in to watch an extended version of the blockbuster, complete with unseen footage and behind-the-scenes moments, the online conversation quickly split into two camps, those celebrating the bonus content and those frustrated by the platform's unconventional live-streaming rollout.

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Extra Footage And BTS Content Fuel Excitement

The latest version of the film offers viewers much more than the theatrical cut. Alongside the main feature, audiences were promised an additional 30 minutes of BTS moments, including cast interactions, making-of segments and previously unseen moments from production.

That announcement alone was enough to ignite widespread discussion across social media, with many viewers counting down to the premiere and speculating about what the extended footage might reveal.

One user wrote, "Raw version ka naam sunke hi curiosity level high ho gaya. Agar Uzair waala scene already intense tha toh ab aur kya dikhane waale hain - 7 baje dekhna toh banta hai. (Just hearing the raw version's name has raised my curiosity. If the Uzair scene was already intense, what more are they going to show now — watching at 7 is a must.)"

Another commented, "Watching the film with cast commentary makes #Dhurandhar2WithTheCast special."

A third fan posted, "The film was already a wild ride, but getting behind-the-scenes stories and cast reactions? That's the kind of bonus content I love watching."

Adding to the anticipation, another social media user wrote, "I know someone in the cast is going to expose a funny behind-the-scenes moment."

Meanwhile, one viewer expressed hope of seeing footage that did not make it into the original version, saying, "Uzair confrontation mein jo cut hua tha, ab shayad poora mile. #Dhurandhar2WithTheCast ka matlab no filter. Tonight 7pm."

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OTT Premiere Leaves Some Viewers Frustrated

Despite the excitement around the expanded content, many subscribers were caught off guard by JioHotstar's decision to launch the film through a live-streamed premiere rather than making it instantly available on demand.

For many OTT viewers, the ability to start, pause and resume content whenever they choose is a major attraction. As a result, the live format quickly became a talking point online, with users voicing frustration over the experience.

One user wrote, “Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one.”

A particularly angry viewer posted, “@JioHotstar which drunken monkey thought live streaming Dhurandhar the revenge was a wise idea? And post live stream, the movie isn’t available.”

Another user shared, “@JioHotstar totally hopeless experience watching dhurandhar 2 . You are forcing us to watch live if paused and come back, doesn't appear where we left. Real headache.”

Another remarked, “They streamed #Dhurandhar2 live as if it is some cricket match. When you click watch live, it says live stream has ended. First in my bloodline to witness a movie streamed live.”

One post read, “OK, this is really weird. I was just checking #jiohotstar, there is no dhurandhar 2. turns out it was a live stream. What kind of brain dead strategy is this? Its like milk the audience as much as you can.”

One social media user wrote, “@JioHotstar could’ve simply released #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge as it is without the drama of this live streaming premiere and people could’ve enjoyed it. Now there are 2 things that will happen: 1. People who did not watch the movie starting 7PM will be unable to watch it in its entirety till the premiere ends. Anybody who watches the live streaming premiere will have to watch it with commentary breaks, ruining the actual movie experience.”

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) generated considerable buzz thanks to its unseen footage, cast commentary and behind-the-scenes access, the platform's release strategy became almost as big a talking point as the film itself.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raw & Undekha?

It is an extended version of the film

What kind of bonus content was offered with this release?

The latest version included an additional 30 minutes of bonus content. This encompassed behind-the-scenes moments, cast interactions, making-of segments, and previously unseen production footage.

Why were some viewers frustrated with JioHostar's release strategy?

Many subscribers were frustrated because the film was launched via live-stream instead of being available on-demand. This prevented them from pausing, resuming, or watching the content at their convenience.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh JioHotstar Dhurandhar 2
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