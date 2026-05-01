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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBritney Spears Faces DUI Charge Following California Arrest For Erratic Driving

Britney Spears Faces DUI Charge Following California Arrest For Erratic Driving

Britney Spears has been charged with a DUI offence in California after an alleged erratic driving incident. Here’s what we know so far.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spears charged with DUI alcohol and drugs.
  • Incident followed alleged erratic driving on highway.
  • Spears entered substance abuse treatment facility.
  • Arraignment scheduled for Monday, personal appearance may be waived.

Authorities confirmed that Spears has been formally charged with driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs in California. According to officials, the 44-year-old faces a single misdemeanour count tied to operating a vehicle while allegedly impaired by a combination of substances.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office stated that the complaint does not outline the exact type or quantity of alcohol or drugs involved. As of now, Spears’ representatives have not publicly responded to requests for comment.

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Arrest Followed Alleged Erratic Driving

The charge stems from an incident earlier this year. On March 4, Spears was stopped by the California Highway Patrol after reportedly driving her black BMW at high speed and in an erratic manner along U.S. 101, close to her residence.

Officers at the scene noted signs of impairment. Following a series of field sobriety tests, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and later taken into custody at a Ventura County jail.

She was released on bail the next day. Investigators subsequently compiled their findings and submitted the case to prosecutors on March 23.

At the time, a representative described her behaviour as "completely inexcusable" and said it could mark "the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."

Rehab Admission And Legal Proceedings

In the weeks following the arrest, Spears voluntarily entered a substance abuse treatment facility, signalling a possible effort to address the situation.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday. However, due to the misdemeanour nature of the charge, prosecutors indicated that she may not be required to appear in court in person.

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A Career That Defined An Era

Once hailed as one of pop music’s most influential figures, Spears rose to global fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. With chart-topping hits like Toxic, Gimme More, and I'm a Slave 4 U, she became a defining voice of her generation.

Her albums achieved massive commercial success, including diamond-certified records such as ...Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Yet her journey has often unfolded under intense public scrutiny. From tabloid attention in the early 2000s to her widely discussed conservatorship which lasted from 2008 until its termination in 2021, Spears’ personal life has remained closely followed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What charges has Britney Spears been formally charged with?

Britney Spears has been formally charged with driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs in California.

When did the incident leading to the charges occur?

The incident occurred on March 4, when Spears was stopped by the California Highway Patrol for allegedly driving erratically.

What was the outcome of the arrest?

Following field sobriety tests, she was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later released on bail the next day.

Has Britney Spears sought any treatment following the arrest?

Yes, in the weeks following her arrest, Spears voluntarily entered a substance abuse treatment facility.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Britney Spears ENtertainment News DUI Case
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