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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Don’t Know How I Am Going To Cope Up': Hema Malini Gets Emotional While Remembering Dharmendra

'Don’t Know How I Am Going To Cope Up': Hema Malini Gets Emotional While Remembering Dharmendra

Hema Malini turns emotional while remembering Dharmendra, reflecting on his legacy, passion for cinema, and the void left after his passing.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 May 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hema Malini honored Dharmendra's cinematic legacy with emotion.
  • She highlighted his passion, dedication, and audience connection.
  • Malini spoke of his impactful performances and audience connection.
  • She expressed deep sadness and difficulty coping with his loss.

Veteran actress Hema Malini got all emotional as she remembered late Dharmendra while paying tribute to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

Speaking during the opening of 'LENS & LEGACY: BOLLYWOOD IN FOCUS' by The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, and the Ministry of Culture, Hema Malini reflected on the glorious legacy left behind by the legend.

Talking about Dharmendra's immense love for cinema, she said, "This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry, but it is his journey, with so much passion, dedication, and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, "Film is a way to connect with the heart". He was very passionate about working in films, being in front of the camera, as his life partner I could see, how passionate he was, and he has touched the hearts of millions of people, because of his wonderful performance, and his behaviour with each and everyone, and he has inspired so many people, younger generation also, as an actor, as a friend, and as a father".

Remembering the late icon, an emotional Hema Malini confessed that she misses him dearly. She added that she is unsure as to how she would be able to cope up with this great loss.

"So he was a great man. I am really blessed to have been with him, but I miss him a lot now, he is not there, so I don't know how I am going to cope up my whole life," she went on to add.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence.

A couple of days before his demise, he had been hospitalised after complaining of respiratory issues and was later discharged after receiving the necessary treatment. However, his condition worsened later on.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Hema Malini emotional at the event?

Hema Malini became emotional while paying tribute to the late actor Dharmendra, remembering his legacy and passion for cinema.

What event was Hema Malini attending?

She was speaking at the opening of 'LENS & LEGACY: BOLLYWOOD IN FOCUS' by The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the Ministry of Culture.

What did Dharmendra believe about films?

Dharmendra believed that 'Film is a way to connect with the heart' and was very passionate about working in films.

When and at what age did Dharmendra pass away?

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence.

Published at : 01 May 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Dharmendra Bollywood ENtertainment News
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