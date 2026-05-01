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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone Joins SRK On ‘King’ Sets In South Africa; Viral Video Hints At Ed Sheeran Track

Deepika Padukone Joins SRK On ‘King’ Sets In South Africa; Viral Video Hints At Ed Sheeran Track

A viral video from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets hints at an Ed Sheeran song, while Deepika Padukone joins the South Africa shoot.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Leaked footage shows Shah Rukh Khan filming car chase sequence.
  • Fans speculate background music may feature Ed Sheeran collaboration.
  • Khan's orange shirt look echoes Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang'.
  • Deepika Padukone spotted on set, radiating during shoot.

A fresh leak from the sets of King has sent fans into a frenzy. Just days into filming what’s believed to be a crucial sequence, visuals from the South Africa schedule have surfaced online, offering a sneak peek into the high-energy shoot.

In the now-viral clip, the actor is seen gearing up for a dramatic moment involving a car chase, while music plays loudly in the background. It’s this very detail that has triggered a wave of speculation across social media.

ALSO READ: Will Shah Rukh Khan’s King Have An Ed Sheeran Song? Anirudh Says 'Something Big Is On The Cards'

Is That An Ed Sheeran Track Playing? 

The buzz? Fans are convinced the track heard in the background might be from Ed Sheeran. While there’s no official word yet, industry chatter has been hinting for weeks that the global star could be lending his voice to the film’s soundtrack.

Interestingly, the leaked audio features a mix of rap and melodic vocals, a blend often associated with Sheeran’s musical style.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Sings ‘Baby Shark’ In Viral Video, Fans Say 'Saraayah’s Favourite Song For Sure' | WATCH

SRK’s Look And Deepika Padukone’s Set Appearance Steal Focus

Beyond the music speculation, Khan’s appearance in the clip hasn’t gone unnoticed. Dressed in a bold orange shirt, fans quickly drew parallels to his look in Pathaan, particularly the popular track “Besharam Rang”. The rugged styling, paired with his effortless screen presence, only adds to the intrigue around the film.

Deepika Padukone was also spotted on set. The actress, currently expecting, appeared alongside Khan as the two made their way to the shooting location hand-in-hand.

Dressed in coordinated earthy tones, she caught attention with her radiant appearance during the outdoor shoot. While her flowing outfit subtly masked her baby bump, her presence lit up the set. In contrast, Khan embraced a more rugged vibe, sporting a striped shirt, blue trousers, and bold accessories.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King is steadily shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films on the horizon. With a planned Christmas 2026 release, the project continues to build momentum.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest news regarding the movie King?

Leaked visuals from the South Africa schedule show Shah Rukh Khan filming a car chase sequence, sparking fan excitement.

Are fans speculating about the music in the leaked video?

Yes, fans believe the background music might be a track by Ed Sheeran, fueled by industry chatter about his involvement.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in the leaked video?

Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a bold orange shirt, which fans are comparing to his look in the movie Pathaan.

Was Deepika Padukone seen on set?

Yes, Deepika Padukone was spotted on set with Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in coordinated earthy tones.

When is King expected to be released?

The film King is planned for a Christmas 2026 release.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Ed Sheeran Bollywood SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News King Movie
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