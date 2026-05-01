Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked footage shows Shah Rukh Khan filming car chase sequence.

Fans speculate background music may feature Ed Sheeran collaboration.

Khan's orange shirt look echoes Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang'.

Deepika Padukone spotted on set, radiating during shoot.

A fresh leak from the sets of King has sent fans into a frenzy. Just days into filming what’s believed to be a crucial sequence, visuals from the South Africa schedule have surfaced online, offering a sneak peek into the high-energy shoot.

In the now-viral clip, the actor is seen gearing up for a dramatic moment involving a car chase, while music plays loudly in the background. It’s this very detail that has triggered a wave of speculation across social media.

ALSO READ: Will Shah Rukh Khan’s King Have An Ed Sheeran Song? Anirudh Says 'Something Big Is On The Cards'

Is That An Ed Sheeran Track Playing?

#KING 👑 BREAKING & EXCLUSIVE LEAKED VIDEO OF #ShahRukhKhan SHOOT FOR AN #EdSheeran ENGLISH SONG COOKED BY #AnirudhRavichander 💥#SRK 😎 Seen Wearing Orange Shirt🔶️ Inside A CAR 🚘 On Set For RAP Scene Intro ANTHEM Shoot In #CapeTown, #SouthAfrica ✨️



SO RAW & REAL LEAKS 🧨 pic.twitter.com/jduIJyAaoY — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Shahab2SRKian50) April 30, 2026

The buzz? Fans are convinced the track heard in the background might be from Ed Sheeran. While there’s no official word yet, industry chatter has been hinting for weeks that the global star could be lending his voice to the film’s soundtrack.

Interestingly, the leaked audio features a mix of rap and melodic vocals, a blend often associated with Sheeran’s musical style.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Sings ‘Baby Shark’ In Viral Video, Fans Say 'Saraayah’s Favourite Song For Sure' | WATCH

SRK’s Look And Deepika Padukone’s Set Appearance Steal Focus

Beyond the music speculation, Khan’s appearance in the clip hasn’t gone unnoticed. Dressed in a bold orange shirt, fans quickly drew parallels to his look in Pathaan, particularly the popular track “Besharam Rang”. The rugged styling, paired with his effortless screen presence, only adds to the intrigue around the film.

Megastar #ShahRukhKhan & #DeepikaPadukone spotted shooting for the biggest action spectacle #King 🔥



Just one glimpse of their look… and it already screams ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER 💥 pic.twitter.com/zfk2hL1RzR — राजवीर (@wwsrkx) April 30, 2026

Deepika Padukone was also spotted on set. The actress, currently expecting, appeared alongside Khan as the two made their way to the shooting location hand-in-hand.

DEEPIKA X SRK THEY LOOK SO GOOD WTH 😭✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/bwe6pSw8TM — newdeep𐙚 (@deepekachu) April 30, 2026

Dressed in coordinated earthy tones, she caught attention with her radiant appearance during the outdoor shoot. While her flowing outfit subtly masked her baby bump, her presence lit up the set. In contrast, Khan embraced a more rugged vibe, sporting a striped shirt, blue trousers, and bold accessories.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King is steadily shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films on the horizon. With a planned Christmas 2026 release, the project continues to build momentum.