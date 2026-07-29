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UP Deputy CM Announces Name Change For Bhadohi District
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that Bhadohi district will be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar, making the declaration from a public stage.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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UP Deputy CM Announces Name Change For Bhadohi District
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