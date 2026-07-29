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English NewsNewsWorldUS Attack Reported Near Iran's Piranshahr Border, Tehran Blames Washington

US Attack Reported Near Iran's Piranshahr Border, Tehran Blames Washington

Iranian state media claimed a US missile struck an uninhabited area near the Piranshahr border, with no casualties reported, amid rising regional tensions.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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  • Global oil prices climbed amid renewed Middle East instability concerns.

Iranian state media on Wednesday reported that a missile struck an uninhabited area near the Piranshahr border in northwestern Iran, with local officials alleging the projectile was fired by the United States. Authorities said there were no casualties, while tensions across the region continued to weigh on diplomatic efforts and global oil markets.

Strike Reported

According to Iran's Fars news agency, quoting a local official, an "American enemy missile" hit an uninhabited area in the province near the Piranshahr border.

The official said the strike caused no casualties and did not provide further details on the extent of the damage. The reported attack comes amid heightened regional tensions and continued uncertainty over efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

There has been no immediate response from Washington regarding the Iranian claims.

Regional Response

Separately, Qatar condemned attacks by Iranian proxy groups on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strikes as a "blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty" and a "flagrant breach of international law". Doha reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said it supported any measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its sovereignty and national security.

The condemnation comes as Gulf states closely monitor developments amid fears of a wider regional escalation.

Also Read: Rescuers Race Against Time In Japan As Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 13

Oil Prices Climb

Global oil prices rose sharply following the latest developments, reflecting investor concerns over renewed instability in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained 3.29 per cent to $86.86 a barrel, putting the benchmark on course to end a three-day losing streak. Investors remain cautious as diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the US-Israeli war involving Iran continue to face setbacks.

Also Read: Zelenskyy Holds Talks With Trump On Air Defence And Strategic Cooperation

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Iran US War Live News Update Iran US War
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