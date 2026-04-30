Karishma Kapoor’s Children Get Interim Relief As Delhi HC Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Accounts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court halts asset disposal in Kapur estate dispute.

Bank accounts frozen, transactions restricted for welfare.

Will authenticity questioned; Priya Kapoor must clarify.

Interim safeguards protect children's inheritance until verdict.

The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to the children of Karisma Kapoor, offering temporary protection in an ongoing dispute over the assets of late businessman Sunjay Kapur. The order restrains their stepmother, Priya Kapoor, from disposing of or altering any part of the estate until the matter is fully adjudicated.

Court Orders Preservation of Assets

Justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing the plea, emphasized the need to safeguard the estate during the legal process. The court clearly stated that the assets must be preserved in their current form until a final decision is reached. This means that no property linked to Sunjay Kapur can be sold, transferred, or mortgaged while the case remains under trial.

Bank Accounts Frozen, Transactions Restricted

In addition to safeguarding physical assets, the court has also ordered a freeze on Sunjay Kapur’s bank accounts. Financial transactions have been heavily restricted to prevent any potential depletion of funds. Withdrawals from certain accounts have only been permitted for the essential expenses of the children, Samaira and Kiaan, ensuring their welfare is not compromised.

Concerns Over Will’s Authenticity

A significant aspect of the case revolves around the validity of Sunjay Kapur’s will. The court noted that both Karisma Kapoor and Kapur’s mother have raised serious concerns regarding its authenticity. Observing the implications, the court remarked that if the will is eventually found to be forged during trial, it would result in grave injustice to the children.

Burden on Priya Kapoor

Given the doubts surrounding the will, the responsibility now lies with Priya Kapoor to address and clarify these concerns. The court has indicated that the truth regarding the will’s legitimacy will only be determined after a detailed trial.

Interim Safeguards Until Final Verdict

Until the trial concludes, strict safeguards will remain in place. Apart from restrictions on property transactions, operations involving foreign bank accounts and even cryptocurrency holdings have also been limited. The ruling ensures that the estate remains intact, preventing any irreversible changes before the court reaches a final judgment.

This interim order highlights the judiciary’s focus on protecting the interests of the children while ensuring due process is followed in resolving the dispute.