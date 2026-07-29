Toxic, Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 And More: Check Out August's Biggest Movie Releases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Early August brings a family thriller and Telugu horror-comedy.

Independence Day week features major films and box-office clashes.

Late August features action, a biopic, and highly anticipated films.

Cinema lovers are in for a packed month as August promises an exciting line-up of theatrical releases across multiple languages. From action-packed entertainers and emotional dramas to horror comedies and biographical films, the month has something for every moviegoer. Several highly anticipated titles featuring stars such as Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Yash, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya and Shraddha Kapoor are set to arrive in cinemas, with Independence Day week expected to witness one of the biggest box-office clashes of the year.

Action, Drama And Horror-Comedy Dominate First Half Of August

The month begins on August 7 with Ohh My Dog, directed by Amit Rai. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal Sharma and Mahi Rai, the family thriller follows the bond between a young boy and a stray dog. The story takes an intriguing turn when dogs in the neighbourhood begin disappearing, leading to a shocking mystery.

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Releasing on the same day is Telugu horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film stars Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, Satya Akkala and Daksha Nagarkar. It follows the life of an angry young man whose world changes after he discovers a mysterious dragon vase from Korea.

The biggest clash arrives on August 14, led by Rajkumar Santoshi's Partition 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. Produced by Aamir Khan, the period drama explores the human cost of India's Partition.

Sharing the release date is Awarapan 2, which marks Emraan Hashmi's return in the much-awaited sequel. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Also releasing on August 14 is Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya, Mamita Baiju, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sri, Kaali Venkat and Nassar.

Yash's Toxic And Shraddha Kapoor's Biopic Headline The Month's Finale

On August 20, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan returns with I'm Game, an action thriller directed by Nahas Hidayat. The cast also includes Samyuktha Viswanathan, Mysskin, Kathir, Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar and Vinay Forrt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

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One of the year's most anticipated releases, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is finally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26 after multiple postponements. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The month concludes on August 28 with Itha, a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor takes on the lead role, while Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi and Ulka Gupta round out the ensemble cast.

With a diverse mix of genres and several star-studded releases, August is shaping up to be one of the busiest and most exciting months of the year for cinema audiences.