Filmmaker Santosh Kumar alleged that 'Dhurandhar' was based on his script and that director Aditya Dhar had stolen his work without permission.
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Bombay HC Bars Santosh Kumar From Claiming Aditya Dhar Stole Dhurandhar Script
The Bombay High Court barred Santosh Kumar from claiming that Aditya Dhar stole the Dhurandhar script. The court found no evidence of copying, giving relief to Dhar and his team.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the legal dispute regarding the film 'Dhurandhar'?
What was the Bombay High Court's ruling in the dispute?
The Bombay High Court ruled in favor of Aditya Dhar, dismissing Santosh Kumar's plea and barring him from asserting that his script was stolen.
What evidence was presented to the court?
Santosh Kumar failed to provide convincing proof that Aditya Dhar had access to or used his script when developing 'Dhurandhar'.
What is the significance of this court decision?
The ruling brings legal clarity to a successful film, reinforces protection of creative rights, and emphasizes the need for solid evidence in plagiarism claims.
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