Bombay HC Bars Santosh Kumar From Claiming Aditya Dhar Stole Dhurandhar Script

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a legal dispute, preventing another filmmaker, Santosh Kumar, from claiming that Dhurandhar was stolen from his script 'D Saheb'. The court dismissed Santosh’s plea and barred him from asserting that Aditya Dhar misappropriated his work. This decision brings relief to the Dhurandhar team, which has been dealing with ongoing claims as the film continues to enjoy massive success at the box office.

Bombay High Court Bars Allegations Against Aditya Dhar Over Dhurandhar Script

The Bombay High Court has put an end to the legal challenge filed by filmmaker Santosh Kumar, who alleged that Dhurandhar was based on a script he had previously submitted to Aditya Dhar. Santosh claimed that Aditya Dhar used his original story without permission, but the court found no merit in his arguments. As a result, the judge has barred Santosh from making such claims about the film or its director.

The ruling is significant because Dhurandhar has been one of the biggest box office hits, and the allegations had created a cloud of controversy around its success. The court’s decision brings legal clarity and reinforces the protection of creative rights when there is insufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

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Court’s Reasoning And Order

In its order, the High Court noted that Santosh Kumar failed to provide any convincing proof showing that Aditya Dhar had access to or used his script in developing Dhurandhar. The evidence presented was deemed insufficient to support a claim that the filmmaker copied or stole any part of the script. The bench made it clear that in the absence of solid proof, such allegations cannot be sustained.

Until the next date, the defendant (Kumar) shall be restrained from repeating words and remarks set out in the suit (filed by Dhar) and all other allegations of a similar nature," the court stated.

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This ruling not only protects Aditya Dhar’s reputation but also serves as a reminder of the legal burden required to prove copyright or plagiarism claims in the creative industry. It emphasises that mere similarity of ideas is not enough unless there is clear evidence of copying.

Reaction From Industry And What’s Next

While no official statements have come from Dhar or his team yet, the judgment is likely to be welcomed by those associated with the film. Dhurandhar has already shattered box office records, and the court order allows the cast and crew to focus fully on celebrating the movie’s success without the distraction of ongoing legal disputes.

The judgment also highlights the challenges filmmakers face when ideas and scripts circulate in an industry where multiple creators often pitch similar concepts. Legal experts say this decision reinforces the importance of documented ownership and clear proof in creative disputes.

With this legal chapter seemingly closed, attention now returns to the film’s massive audience appeal and future prospects, keeping Dhurandhar firmly in the spotlight as one of Bollywood’s biggest hits.