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HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss Contestant Rajat Dalal Reveals Wife’s Name, Haldi Ceremony Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss Contestant Rajat Dalal Reveals Wife’s Name, Haldi Ceremony Video Goes Viral

Rajat Dalal’s haldi ceremony video is winning hearts online. He is seen enjoying fun moments with his wife.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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Rajat Dalal, who appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 18 and The 50, recently got married in an intimate ceremony. He tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and shared the news with fans through a social media post. Their wedding pictures quickly went viral online. Now, Rajat has shared a video from his haldi ceremony on Instagram, where he’s seen dancing and enjoying with full energy. Along with the video, he also revealed his wife’s name.

Rajat Dalal’s wife’s name is Mahi

The video gives a glimpse of Rajat’s haldi ceremony, capturing many beautiful and fun moments. It begins with a board that has the couple’s names written on it, Rajat and Mahi, revealing that his wife’s name is Mahi. In the video, family members can be seen dancing and celebrating during the ceremony. There are also fun moments where Rajat is seen enjoying in the pool with his friends.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

Rajat Dalal and Mahi got married in Rishikesh

Rajat has mostly kept his wife out of the public eye. He had revealed her face in the wedding photos earlier, and now has shared her name as well. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Rishikesh, away from the limelight, by the banks of the Ganga.

On this special day, Rajat wore an off-white sherwani, while Mahi looked stunning in a red lehenga. Sharing the wedding pictures, Rajat wrote, “A new chapter of life begins.” Their wedding photos have been widely loved and shared on social media.

Fans filled the comments section with “too cute,” “bhai bhabhi sundar,” and “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” pouring love on the couple.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

With this, Rajat has now given fans a closer look at his wedding celebrations, from the ceremony to the fun-filled haldi moments. While he continues to keep his personal life private, these glimpses have definitely created a buzz on social media. The video and pictures are being widely shared, with fans curious to know more about the couple and their story. For now, Rajat seems to be enjoying this new phase of his life, balancing both his personal happiness and public attention.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rajat Dalal wear for his wedding?

Rajat Dalal wore an off-white sherwani for his wedding ceremony. His wife, Mahi, looked stunning in a red lehenga.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Rajat Dalal Rajat Dalal Marriage
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