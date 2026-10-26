Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scout's girlfriend confronted Love Gill about their closeness on Bigg Boss.

Love Gill's team condemned character assassination and societal double standards.

Scout apologized, promising change, while Kaashvi demanded clear boundaries.

Host Rohit Shetty advised stopping massages inside the house.

Love Gill’s team has released an official statement following a heated moment on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi, appeared on the show and confronted both the gamer and the actor about the closeness the two have developed inside the house.

Kaashvi voiced her discomfort with Scout giving Love a massage and openly questioned whether their “brother-sister” equation was genuine, saying the behaviour left her feeling “disgusted”. She also accused Love of influencing Scout and asked him to keep his distance from her. Kaashvi further claimed that Scout’s gaming community holds a negative view of Love.

Love made an attempt to explain her position early on, but stayed largely quiet for the rest of the exchange.

‘Love Gill’s Character Publicly Executed’

Following the episode, Love’s team released a strongly worded statement expressing concern over the backlash she faced and the impact of the confrontation on her family. The statement criticised the tendency to blame women for men’s emotions and questioned the double standards surrounding the situation.

“The human heart can only take so much before silence becomes a scream. Watching Love Gill stand utterly alone tonight - defenseless while her entire character was torn to shreds on national television - was nothing short of agonising. Her family is destroyed. Shattered into pieces,” the statement read, before adding, “Imagine being a mother, sitting at home, helpless as you watch the world ruthlessly vilify the daughter you raised.”

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It further stated, “Imagine watching her take the blame for a man’s uncurbed emotions, while opportunistic influencers and clout-chasers turn her pain into content for likes, views, and headlines. Have we completely stripped away our humanity? Do we even care what happens to a soul when it's thrown under the bus so brutally?”

The statement maintained that Love’s boundaries with Scout had been clear since Day 1 inside the Bigg Boss house and that he had blurred those boundaries. “Scout was a brother to her. Period. Yet, the moment a grown man blurred those boundaries and confessed his feelings, society executed its oldest, most toxic double standard: blame the woman. Why is a grown man treated like a victim of hypnosis, while a girl is painted as a calculated temptress? Why is she expected to carry the burden, the shame, and the humiliation for feelings she never asked for and never reciprocated?”

Love’s team also argued that she should not have to bear the consequences of another person’s relationship dynamics. “She shouldn't have to surrender her dignity just because someone else lacks the courage to hold their own partner accountable.”

The team further described the segment as a “public execution of her character”, and went on to highlight the humiliation Love allegedly endured during the televised confrontation.

“Love Gill didn’t just stand there in silence tonight-she endured a public execution of her character. She deserved to be heard, respected, and protected. Instead, she was humiliated and sacrificed at the altar of public judgment.”

The statement concluded by reiterating that women should not be held responsible for men’s choices and emotions. “No woman should ever have to pay for a man’s choices. No family should ever have to watch their child be broken like this. Love Gill deserved empathy, not cruelty. She deserved justice, not a character assassination.”





Kaashvi On Bigg Boss 20

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Rohit Shetty, Kaashvi entered the show and confronted ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, and Love over their interactions inside the house.

She urged Scout to focus on the game, maintain his boundaries and bring the trophy home, reminding him that she and the gaming community continued to support him.

Kaashvi began the confrontation by taking a dig at Scout over his interactions with Love. “Kaisa ja raha hai massage parlour, Tanmay?” she asks before turning to Love Gill.

“Love kya sach me aap apne bhaiyon ke sath aisa karte ho?” Kaashvi asks Love.

Love explained that she had viewed the massage as a normal gesture of help, given that she was experiencing pain. “Mere lie ye normal tha kyonki mere pain ya kuch bhi ho rha hai to usko I think muscle ki knowledge thi to usne mujhe help kia.”

Kaashvi then questioned whether Love shared the same dynamic with her other brothers. “Apne muh bole bhaiyon ke sath bhi aisa karte ho?”

Love answered in the affirmative and maintained that she had not viewed the interaction as anything unusual. “Aisa nahi hai ki particular wahi cheez chal rahi hai… pata nahi mujhe bahar kya aa raha hai, kya nahi aa rha… magar han, mere pain tha to usne mujhe help kia… Pata nahi abhi bahar kaisa dikh raha hai… magar mere lie bhot clear tha….”

Kaashvi then brought up an earlier conversation in which Amrapali had reportedly questioned the situation, asking Love whether she had considered how Scout’s girlfriend might perceive their interactions.

“Jab Amrapali ji, jo itni well articulated hain, jinko itna clarity of thought hai, jab unhone aapko bola, tab bhi aapko bilkul kuch aisa nahi laga ki bahar kaashvi ko kaisa lag raha hoga?”

Love maintained that she had never perceived Scout’s intentions as inappropriate and added that she had repeatedly clarified her position.

Kaashvi Tells Scout To Maintain His Boundaries

Kaashvi subsequently asked Asif Khan and Young DSA whether they, too, had found anything inappropriate about the interactions before turning her attention to Scout.

She reminded him that he was appearing on national television, where his actions and interactions were being closely scrutinised.

“Scout aap national Television par ho. Yaha aapka har word, har touch, har chij pe zoom in kiya jata hai… aap grass par likho, ya jaise bhi bolo… Aur kauna soft corner? Kaun si feelings? Kaun sa confusion? Kaun si naav mein ho aap? And how did you think you can compare me with her? What is this Tanmay? And do you not know your boundaries? Kya mujhe physically present hona padta hai room me for you to remember those boundaries? Are the boundaries only there in the room with us there? Tanmay there are scenes of people singing love songs and the cinematography of you pressing her legs, of you carrying her, it makes me feel disgusted. Meri family ko embarrassment feel hoti hai, but most of all jo pura nation dekh raha hai, apni families ke sath, they all feel uncomfortable…”

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Scout denied having any inappropriate intentions towards Love and attempted to explain the nature of their bond.

“Kaashvi, I am genuinely telling you that there were no bad intentions. The soft corner thing you are telling about right now is about the sister part. There is nothing like that… and the comparison was like the way she was taking care… There’s nothing more than that…”

Kaashvi questioned his explanation, asking what he meant by taking care of Love and reminding him of his repeated references to feeling at home inside the house. “Agar ghar wali feeling aa rahi hai aapko to apko ghar par baithna tha.”

When Scout argued that he behaved similarly with everyone in the house, Kaashvi countered that his interactions with other contestants were perceived differently by viewers.

“When you talk to Kanika, it comes out as wholesome, when you have fun with Asif people enjoy that brotherhood. But this angle, it makes everyone feel just uncomfortable. Log disgust hote hain. It looks vulgar, Tanmay. And all said and done, I support you daily….”

Scout Apologises To Kaashvi

Following the confrontation, Scout broke down and apologised to Kaashvi again, insisting that the interactions shown on television had not been intentional. “It was unintentional. And you know. I love you the most in this world.”

Kaashvi, in turn, said she had come to the show because she believed in him and did not consider his behaviour a reflection of the person she knew outside the house.

“Tanmay you know, no amount of money, no amount of anything could have got me here on stage. But I know that this is not the real you. This is not the Tanmay, this is not the Scout we know.”

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She reminded him that his supporters had backed him because of his determination to win the show and questioned whether he had lost sight of his goal. “Where is that hunger, where is that spark now? Ab aap ek background character ki tarah kisi ladki ke peeche bhaag rahe ho.”

Scout continued to reassure her that there was nothing romantic between him and Love. However, Kaashvi maintained that his behaviour could give viewers a different impression. She then encouraged him to reclaim his focus, reminding him that his aggressive gameplay and willingness to stand up for himself had helped him earn a dedicated fan base.

“You’re everywhere. And ek galti kisi ko define nahi karegi. It’s what you do after this. Bahut time hai abhi. You have more than half the show to go. This is where I think it’s time for you to change everything.”

Kaashvi also reminded Scout of his gaming identity, “Solo Yolo”, and questioned whether he would remain silent if someone deliberately disrespected him. She reiterated that the gaming community wanted to see him win.

Scout assured her that he would change his approach from that point onwards, insisting that nothing was more important to him than their relationship.

That's all we want from #ScoutOP now😭🙌 SOLO YOLO ERA BEGINS😭❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/EtcA5MJnP7 — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) October 25, 2026

Kaashvi Asks Scout To Draw A Line With Love

As the conversation continued, Kaashvi became emotional and explained that she wanted to stand by Scout because he had supported her when she needed him. She then urged him to establish clear boundaries with Love and concentrate on the competition.

“Agar aapko mere liye 1 per cent bhi izzat hai na mere lie bachi hui, to draw the line and cut her out. Keep that hunger. I believe in you. The Scout army is fully backing you Tanmay. Bring that trophy home.”

Scout responded in affirmation.

Kaashvi further stressed that she and his supporters wanted to see him showcase his full potential and emerge victorious. “We can’t see you as a masseur. Your audience despises her. Not just because of all of this because your reputation is at stake but because you’ve been manipulated emotionally. Usne aapko fasaya, aapko trap me daala aur aap faste chale gae.”

When Mahhi Vij asked Love to apologise, Love turned towards Scout and questioned how she had manipulated him.

Kaashvi, meanwhile, told him that he was free to make his own decisions, but she would continue supporting him regardless. Scout promised to change his behaviour to ensure that he did not lose Kaashvi and even expressed a desire to leave the show.

“I want to quit the show.”

However, the housemates and host Rohit Shetty made it clear that nobody was asking him to quit Bigg Boss 20.

PART 03 : #ScoutOP - "Nothing is more important to me than u... U know that from the core of the heart."🥹🧿💗 Kaashvi talks about him being there for him in her bad time🥹 Scout is so worried to loose her... he is ready to even quit🥹❤️ #ScoutArmy #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/c1wwC7qSWU — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) October 25, 2026

Rohit Shetty Addresses Scout And Love

Rohit subsequently reprimanded both Love and Scout over their interactions and addressed the speculation that someone was deliberately creating opposition against them inside the house.

“If you don’t want to lose her, it’s very simple. I came to know that after I left, you all are thinking ki koi opposition kar wa raha hai… Love aapne kya bola? Ki hamko continue karna chahiye, tu mera sar daba….”

Scout defended Love, explaining that the exchange had been made in jest and had also become the subject of memes.

Rohit said he had received more than 1,000 reels and messages asking him to make the contestants understand how their actions were being perceived.

“Aur Love ham kya keh rahe hain ghar ke andar bhi karne ke lie? Ye jo aap bhai behen ho bhi, massage band kardo na….”

Rohit further pointed out that negative publicity would not benefit a show that was now in its 20th season.

Kaashvi subsequently reminded Scout that he needed to recognise the possibility of becoming emotionally dependent on a fellow contestant while competing against them. Scout, however, said that he did not need Love as a friend. The housemates then brought up the fact that Scout and Kaashvi had already planned their wedding.

Kaashvi concluded by making it clear that what happened next would determine the future of their relationship.