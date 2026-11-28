Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police screened concert attendees with new forensic van.

Two attendees tested positive for suspected drug consumption.

Forensic van enabled on-site drug tests and evidence.

ANC teams actively monitored venue for suspicious activity.

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell screened around 40 people attending Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert using its newly introduced forensic van. Two attendees tested positive for suspected drug consumption during the checks, according to news agency IANS.

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Mumbai Police Deploys Anti-Narcotics Team Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

The Anti-Narcotics Cell had stepped up security arrangements ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's performance. According to IANS, ANC teams were placed on alert to keep watch over the concert venue and its surrounding areas.

Two attendees tested positive for suspected drug consumption during the checks, according to IANS. One of them was a Kenyan national, while the other was Indian.

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell screened around 40 attendees at Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert using its newly introduced forensic van, with two testing positive for suspected drug consumption. One was Kenyan and the other Indian. The van, inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis on November 21, also facilitates on-site drug testing and evidence collection: Mumbai Police — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2026

The forensic van, inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 21, is equipped to conduct drug tests and collect evidence at the spot. Its deployment at the concert formed part of the police's efforts to monitor the event and identify any suspected drug-related activity.

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ANC DCP Details Security Measures And Drug Detection Plan

DCP Pournima Chougule had earlier outlined the arrangements, mentioning that the forensic van team was stationed at the venue alongside personnel from all five ANC units. These teams, operating in plain clothes, were assigned to monitor the area and respond to any suspicious activity.

"Our van team is available and has been deployed here. Additionally, one team each from all five of our ANC units, which operate in plain clothes, has been formed and deployed here. First, the entire area will be searched with the help of our narcotics detection dogs. If anything suspicious is found, legal action will also be taken against those responsible..."