The Anti-Narcotics Cell screened around 40 attendees, and two tested positive for suspected drug consumption. One individual was a Kenyan national, and the other was Indian.
Mumbai Police Screen 40 At Diljit Dosanjh Concert, Two Test Positive For Suspected Drug Use
Mumbai Police screened around 40 attendees at Diljit Dosanjh's concert using its new forensic van. Two tested positive for suspected drug consumption.
- Mumbai Police screened concert attendees with new forensic van.
- Two attendees tested positive for suspected drug consumption.
- Forensic van enabled on-site drug tests and evidence.
- ANC teams actively monitored venue for suspicious activity.
Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell screened around 40 people attending Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert using its newly introduced forensic van. Two attendees tested positive for suspected drug consumption during the checks, according to news agency IANS.
ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Calls Sanya Malhotra On Stage At Mumbai Concert; Karisma Kapoor, Avneet Kaur Also Attend: WATCH
Mumbai Police Deploys Anti-Narcotics Team Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh's Concert
The Anti-Narcotics Cell had stepped up security arrangements ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's performance. According to IANS, ANC teams were placed on alert to keep watch over the concert venue and its surrounding areas.
Two attendees tested positive for suspected drug consumption during the checks, according to IANS. One of them was a Kenyan national, while the other was Indian.
Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell screened around 40 attendees at Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert using its newly introduced forensic van, with two testing positive for suspected drug consumption. One was Kenyan and the other Indian. The van, inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis on November 21, also facilitates on-site drug testing and evidence collection: Mumbai Police— IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2026
The forensic van, inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 21, is equipped to conduct drug tests and collect evidence at the spot. Its deployment at the concert formed part of the police's efforts to monitor the event and identify any suspected drug-related activity.
ALSO READ: Manish Goel Recreates Viral 'You Look Like A Professor' Moment From 'Bigg Boss 20': WATCH
ANC DCP Details Security Measures And Drug Detection Plan
DCP Pournima Chougule had earlier outlined the arrangements, mentioning that the forensic van team was stationed at the venue alongside personnel from all five ANC units. These teams, operating in plain clothes, were assigned to monitor the area and respond to any suspicious activity.
"Our van team is available and has been deployed here. Additionally, one team each from all five of our ANC units, which operate in plain clothes, has been formed and deployed here. First, the entire area will be searched with the help of our narcotics detection dogs. If anything suspicious is found, legal action will also be taken against those responsible..."
Frequently Asked Questions
What were the results of the Mumbai Police's screening at Diljit Dosanjh's concert?
What is the purpose of the forensic van deployed by Mumbai Police?
The newly introduced forensic van is equipped to conduct on-site drug tests and collect evidence. Its deployment aimed to monitor the event for any suspected drug-related activity.
Which police unit was responsible for security at the concert?
The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) was in charge of security arrangements. They deployed teams in plain clothes and utilized narcotics detection dogs to monitor the area.