Comedian Masoom Rajwani Detained At Mumbai Protest, Alleges Police Brutality | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Masoom Rajwani filmed police attempting to detain him at protest.

Protest was for IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's suicide case.

Rajwani alleged police brutality, detaining women and minors forcefully.

Wakode's parents demand action, citing caste-based harassment allegations.

Stand-up comedian Masoom Rajwani has shared a video claiming that Mumbai Police attempted to detain him during a protest held in solidarity with Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide. The comedian posted the footage on Instagram on Sunday, October 25, showing police personnel surrounding him as he questioned why he was being detained. Masoom can repeatedly be heard asking, “Maine kiya kya hai?” while also requesting an officer not to pull his T-shirt. In the accompanying post, he alleged that police used force against protesters and claimed that several women and two minor boys were detained during the gathering.

Masoom Rajwani Shares Detention Video

In the video shared on his official Instagram account, Masoom is seen being held by Mumbai Police personnel during the protest. As officers attempt to take him away, he repeatedly questions the reason for his detention. “Maine kiya kya hai?” he asks several times. The comedian is also heard telling a police officer not to pull his T-shirt while personnel attempt to move him away from the gathering.

Sharing the footage, Masoom alleged that the police used excessive force during the protest and urged social media users to circulate the video. “Look at @mumbaipolice and their brutality. Shame on the police for using brute force, detaining 8 women, tearing the clothes of one woman, and detaining 2 minor boys with me. Please share this ahead, tagging media and leaders of the opposition to show the state of affairs in Mumbai. See you at another protest. Jai Bhim,” Masoom wrote.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das’s Live Kirtan In Mumbai, Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Sahil Wakode Protest In Mumbai

According to posts shared by users on X, Masoom was among those attending a candlelight gathering organised in support of Sahil Wakode, a BTech student at IIT Bombay. Sahil was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination. His parents have been protesting for the past month, seeking action over his death and demanding the resignation of the institute's director.

Sahil's parents have also alleged that caste-based harassment played a role in their son's death. The claims surrounding the student's death have since led to protests and calls for accountability.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Pranjal Thakar Arrested In Indore, Remanded To Police Custody

Who Is Masoom Rajwani?

Masoom Rajwani entered the stand-up comedy scene in January 2016 after leaving law school to pursue comedy. He has since become known for political satire and commentary on social and contemporary issues. His comedy and online content have addressed subjects including identity politics, Islamophobia, feminism, economic inequality, media bias, and freedom of speech. His performances often focus on issues that attract public and political debate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Rajwani (@masoom_rajwani)

The comedian's latest video has now drawn attention to the protest and his allegations against the Mumbai Police. The claims made in his Instagram post are his own, and further details from the police regarding the incident are awaited.