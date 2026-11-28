Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's U19 Women's Asia Cup squad announced, Ahire captains.

Selection follows India's 2-0 win against England.

Captain Ahire, Parmar, Yadav excelled in prior matches.

Squad aims to carry winning momentum into Asia Cup.

India U19 Squad For Asia Cup:The BCCI has announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Under-19 Women's Asia Cup in the UAE, with Bhavika Ahire appointed captain. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead a group featuring several promising young players, including Ira Jadhav, Diya Yadav, Nidhi Mahato and Achsa Parmar.

The women's selection committee has also named Anaadi Tagde as vice-captain, according to the announcement details. The squad comes after India's Under-19 women's team produced an impressive performance in a recent two-match unofficial T20 series against England, winning both encounters under Bhavika's leadership.

Bhavika Ahire To Lead India At U19 Women's Asia Cup

Bhavika will take charge of the Indian side after an encouraging outing against England. The left-handed batter made a significant contribution in the opening match, scoring 63 off just 33 deliveries to help India secure victory.

Achsa Parmar also impressed in that contest, scoring 52 runs. The pair continued their strong form in the second match, with Parmar producing an even bigger performance.

She struck 82 off 41 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, while Diya Yadav added a commanding 87 from 49 deliveries. India went on to win the second match by 106 runs, completing a 2-0 series sweep.

Both Diya and Achsa have earned places in the squad for the continental tournament, giving India additional batting options alongside captain Bhavika.

Full India Squad For U19 Women's Asia Cup

The 15-member squad features a mix of players who impressed against England and other young prospects selected for the UAE tournament.

India U19 Women's squad:

Bhavika Ahire (Captain and wicketkeeper) Anaadi Tagde (Vice-captain) Ira Jadhav Nidhi Mahato Purva Siwach Mehak Narwase Maitree Maniyar Ishwari Avasare Diya Yadav Shreya S Chavan (Vice-captain) Samaira Raghav Kumari Palak Uma Kashvi Achsa Parmar Palak Singh

India will now look to carry their momentum from the England series into the U19 Women's Asia Cup, where Bhavika and her team will aim to make a strong impression on the continental stage.