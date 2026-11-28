Sonia Gandhi acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983. The Delhi Police confirmed she was not an Indian citizen in 1980 when her name was on the electoral rolls.
Delhi Police Tells Court Sonia Gandhi Was Not Indian Citizen When Listed As Voter In 1980
Delhi Police told the Rouse Avenue Court that Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian citizen in 1980 but acquired citizenship in 1983. The court granted more time for the probe; next hearing on December 14.
- Police informed court Sonia Gandhi not 1980 Indian citizen.
- She acquired Indian citizenship in 1983, police confirmed.
- Petition questioned 1980 voter list inclusion before citizenship.
The Delhi Police has informed a court that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian citizen in 1980, when her name was listed in the electoral rolls, and acquired Indian citizenship in 1983. The submission was made in a report filed before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a revision petition alleging irregularities in the inclusion of her name in the voter list before she obtained citizenship.
The police told the court that these details had been verified with the District Magistrate (DM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
It also said that certain records had been sought from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), and a response was awaited.
The court granted the police additional time to complete the investigation and scheduled the next hearing for December 14.
Petition Questions Sonia Gandhi’s Name In 1980 Voter List
The petition filed against Sonia Gandhi states that she acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, but her name had already appeared in the 1980 electoral roll.
It questioned how her name was included in the New Delhi voter list in 1980, three years before she became an Indian citizen.
The petition also sought to know why her name was deleted from the electoral rolls in 1982.
It further questioned which documents were used to include her name in the 1980 voter list and whether any forged documents had been used to secure the entry.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Sonia Gandhi become an Indian citizen?
What is the main issue raised in the petition against Sonia Gandhi?
The petition alleges Sonia Gandhi's name was in the 1980 voter list, three years before she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983. It questions the legality of this inclusion.
Who provided the information about Sonia Gandhi's citizenship?
The Delhi Police informed the court about Sonia Gandhi's citizenship details. This information was verified with the District Magistrate and the Ministry of Home Affairs.