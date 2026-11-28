The Delhi Police has informed a court that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian citizen in 1980, when her name was listed in the electoral rolls, and acquired Indian citizenship in 1983. The submission was made in a report filed before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a revision petition alleging irregularities in the inclusion of her name in the voter list before she obtained citizenship.

The police told the court that these details had been verified with the District Magistrate (DM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It also said that certain records had been sought from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), and a response was awaited.

The court granted the police additional time to complete the investigation and scheduled the next hearing for December 14.

Petition Questions Sonia Gandhi’s Name In 1980 Voter List

The petition filed against Sonia Gandhi states that she acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, but her name had already appeared in the 1980 electoral roll.

It questioned how her name was included in the New Delhi voter list in 1980, three years before she became an Indian citizen.

The petition also sought to know why her name was deleted from the electoral rolls in 1982.

It further questioned which documents were used to include her name in the 1980 voter list and whether any forged documents had been used to secure the entry.