Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu recommended Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 for consideration.

Recommendation made to Lok Sabha under Article 117(3) Constitution.

Lok Sabha Bulletin dated November 28, 2026 notified this.

Law Minister's official letter confirmed the President's recommendation.

President Droupadi Murmu has recommended the consideration of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha under Article 117(3) of the Constitution of India, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday.

The recommendation was notified in Lok Sabha Bulletin No. 6311, dated November 28, 2026.

What Does The Lok Sabha Bulletin Say?

The bulletin, issued under the Legislative Branch-I section, carries details of the President's recommendation under Article 117(3) of the Constitution.

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President Droupadi Murmu has recommended to the Lok Sabha the consideration of 'the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026' under Article 117(3) of the Constitution of India, according to a Lok Sabha Bulletin issued today https://t.co/6jNpUdGIbK — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

It includes a copy of a letter dated November 27, 2026, from Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

The letter states: "The President, having been informed of the subject matter of the proposed 'the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026', recommends to the House the consideration of the Bill under article 117(3) of the Constitution."

The bulletin was issued on Saturday, November 28, 2026, corresponding to Agrahayana 7, 1948 (Saka).

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