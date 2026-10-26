Kunal Kamra Mocks PM Modi Mimic Over 'Falling Rupee', Samay Raina Warns Of Cyber Cell | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contestant impersonating Modi on show went viral online.

Kunal Kamra joined, joked about rupee, WhatsApp University.

Samay warned Kamra about cyber cell amidst panel laughter.

Comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has sparked fresh online buzz after a clip featuring a contestant impersonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. The exchange took a political turn when comedian Kunal Kamra joined the conversation on a video call, sparking jokes about the falling rupee, WhatsApp University, and the Prime Minister. Samay and the other panellists struggled to contain their laughter as the contestant traded remarks with Kunal. The eighth episode also featured MC Stan, Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala, boosting the episode’s online attention.

PM Modi Mimic And Kunal Kamra’s Viral Exchange

In the clip, the contestant, impersonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, jokes about the rupee’s decline against the US dollar. “Look, brothers and sisters, these days the rupee is falling against the US dollar, and I'm the one who will lift it back up.” Kunal responds with a political jibe, saying, “Kutta paalo, billi paalo lekin brahm mat paalo. He is the one responsible for the falling rupee, and he isn't going to do anything about it.”

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The contestant then turns the joke towards Kunal, asking, “Kunal Kamra, have you received this news from WhatsApp University?” The exchange leaves Samay and the panel laughing. Samay then steps in with a warning for Kunal, saying, “Kunal Bhai, stop. Otherwise, the cyber cell will come after both of us.”

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‘Sir’ Remark Adds To The Banter

The interaction continues as Kunal addresses the contestant as “Sir”. The contestant responds with a joke about how people react when the Prime Minister’s name comes up. “Narendra Modi ke naam sunn kar gala sabka sukhta hai, darr sabko lagta hai. Aa gaye na ab sir pe.”

🚨 Kunal Kamra roasted by Latent contestant cosplaying modi ji Daily bezati routine for Kamra continues https://t.co/T7H0tgMCbF — Krish (@Krish_nvm_Raw) October 25, 2026

The playful back-and-forth between the comedian and the contestant has become one of the episode’s most talked-about moments on social media. The eighth episode of India’s Got Latent 2 also featured rapper MC Stan and comedians Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala on the panel.

Narendra Modi ji on India's Got Latent 🔥 Samay Raina video calls Kunal Kamra 💀 #IndiasGotLatent https://t.co/8HEF0yfC5a — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriyaa) October 25, 2026

Kunal Kamra’s Past Controversies

Kunal Kamra has repeatedly made headlines for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led government and other political figures.

Last year, Kamra released his show Naya Bharat on his social media platforms. The MIDC police registered a zero FIR against him following allegations of defaming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and publishing or circulating false statements and rumours.

The latest exchange on India’s Got Latent 2 has once again brought Kamra’s political humour into the spotlight.