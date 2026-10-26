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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKunal Kamra Mocks PM Modi Mimic Over 'Falling Rupee', Samay Raina Warns Of Cyber Cell | WATCH

Kunal Kamra Mocks PM Modi Mimic Over 'Falling Rupee', Samay Raina Warns Of Cyber Cell | WATCH

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 is trending after a PM Modi impersonator exchanged political jabs with Kunal Kamra over the falling rupee and WhatsApp University.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Contestant impersonating Modi on show went viral online.
  • Kunal Kamra joined, joked about rupee, WhatsApp University.
  • Samay warned Kamra about cyber cell amidst panel laughter.

Comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has sparked fresh online buzz after a clip featuring a contestant impersonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. The exchange took a political turn when comedian Kunal Kamra joined the conversation on a video call, sparking jokes about the falling rupee, WhatsApp University, and the Prime Minister. Samay and the other panellists struggled to contain their laughter as the contestant traded remarks with Kunal. The eighth episode also featured MC Stan, Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala, boosting the episode’s online attention.

PM Modi Mimic And Kunal Kamra’s Viral Exchange

In the clip, the contestant, impersonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, jokes about the rupee’s decline against the US dollar. “Look, brothers and sisters, these days the rupee is falling against the US dollar, and I'm the one who will lift it back up.” Kunal responds with a political jibe, saying, “Kutta paalo, billi paalo lekin brahm mat paalo. He is the one responsible for the falling rupee, and he isn't going to do anything about it.”

ALSO READ | Comedian Masoom Rajwani Detained At Mumbai Protest, Alleges Police Brutality | WATCH

The contestant then turns the joke towards Kunal, asking, “Kunal Kamra, have you received this news from WhatsApp University?” The exchange leaves Samay and the panel laughing. Samay then steps in with a warning for Kunal, saying, “Kunal Bhai, stop. Otherwise, the cyber cell will come after both of us.”

ALSO READ | Javed Akhtar Defends Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi Accent, Calls Out ‘Linguistic Superiority’

‘Sir’ Remark Adds To The Banter

The interaction continues as Kunal addresses the contestant as “Sir”. The contestant responds with a joke about how people react when the Prime Minister’s name comes up. “Narendra Modi ke naam sunn kar gala sabka sukhta hai, darr sabko lagta hai. Aa gaye na ab sir pe.”

The playful back-and-forth between the comedian and the contestant has become one of the episode’s most talked-about moments on social media. The eighth episode of India’s Got Latent 2 also featured rapper MC Stan and comedians Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala on the panel.

Kunal Kamra’s Past Controversies

Kunal Kamra has repeatedly made headlines for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led government and other political figures.

Last year, Kamra released his show Naya Bharat on his social media platforms. The MIDC police registered a zero FIR against him following allegations of defaming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and publishing or circulating false statements and rumours.

The latest exchange on India’s Got Latent 2 has once again brought Kamra’s political humour into the spotlight.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent online buzz around Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2?

A clip featuring a contestant impersonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. The exchange took a political turn when comedian Kunal Kamra joined the conversation.

What topics were discussed during the viral exchange between the PM Modi impersonator and Kunal Kamra?

The exchange included jokes about the falling rupee, Kunal Kamra's political jibes, and a remark about

Who were the other guests featured on the eighth episode of India’s Got Latent 2?

The eighth episode also featured rapper MC Stan and comedians Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli, and Arpit Bala. Their presence boosted the episode's online attention.

Why is Kunal Kamra's humor often seen as political?

Kunal Kamra has repeatedly made headlines for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government. He has also faced past controversies regarding his political humor.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Kunal Kamra Kunal Kamra Controversy WhatsApp University MC Stan Samay Raina Naya Bharat India's Got Latent 2 PM Modi Impersonator
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