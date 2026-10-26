Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shooters surveyed Bollywood celebrities' residences to create widespread panic.

Aamir Khan's irregular routine made him a difficult target.

Tiger Shroff's predictable routine made him the eventual target.

Police investigate gang links, motives, and roles in the attack.

Aamir Khan was reportedly among several Bollywood celebrities whose residences and movements were surveyed by shooters in the Tiger Shroff firing case. According to details emerging from the investigation, the shooters allegedly wanted to target a prominent Bollywood celebrity to create widespread panic. The building on Carter Road in Bandra where Aamir and Tiger reside was also allegedly surveyed.

However, targeting Aamir was said to be more challenging because he has multiple residences and does not follow a fixed schedule. Investigators reportedly believe that the varying routines and security arrangements of the actor and other celebrities made it difficult for the shooters to plan an attack.

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The probe suggests that they eventually focused on Tiger Shroff, whose regular gym visits and sports schedule allegedly made his movements more predictable.

Zigana Pistol And Country-Made Firearm Recovered From Surat

In another development in the investigation, sources have revealed that the shooters allegedly used a Turkish-made Zigana pistol and a country-made pistol during the firing incident. According to the reports, the country-made pistol jammed, preventing a shot from being fired at the side window of Tiger Shroff's car. This may have helped the actor escape a potentially more serious attack.

The Mumbai Crime Branch recovered both firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat, Gujarat, on October 23. The weapons and ammunition have been sent for forensic examination and ballistic testing to establish whether they match the evidence collected from the crime scene. Investigators are also examining the source of the weapons and the alleged network involved in supplying them.

Zigana Pistol's Reported Links To Earlier Shooting Cases

The Turkish-made Zigana pistol has also been mentioned in reports concerning the 2024 shooting cases involving former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique and actor Salman Khan. Investigators are examining the weapons recovered in the Tiger Shroff case to establish their connection to the attack and determine the roles of those allegedly involved.

Probe Into The Alleged Conspiracy Continues

The firing incident took place on October 18, when two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor escaped unharmed. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the alleged links of the accused with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and examining the roles of those suspected of planning and facilitating the attack.

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Investigators are also trying to establish whether the other celebrities whose residences were allegedly surveyed were specifically identified as targets or whether the visits were part of a wider reconnaissance exercise. The police are continuing to question the accused to determine the motive behind the attack and establish the extent of the alleged conspiracy