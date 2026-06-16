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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Imtiaz Ali's Insightful Message Offers A New Way To Look At Failure

Quote Of The Day | Imtiaz Ali's Insightful Message Offers A New Way To Look At Failure

Tuesday Success Quote Of The Day: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shares a powerful lesson on success, failure and personal growth. Here's why his inspiring quote can change the way you view setbacks.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meaningful success comes from applying insights gained from failures.

Success and failure are often seen as opposites, but acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali believes they are deeply connected. Known for directing memorable films that explore self-discovery and personal transformation, Ali has often shared thoughtful insights about life beyond cinema. In today's motivation quote, he reflects on how success and failure shape our character and why learning from setbacks is just as important as achieving success.

"Success can give you modesty. Success can make you more accepting. Failure can make you bitter, failure can make you angry. So, failure in itself is not enough. What you learn after failure and then do something good, that success is also necessary."

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Shah Rukh Khan Inspires With Thought On Success And Failure Being Temporary

Why Failure Alone Is Not Enough

Many people view failure as a valuable teacher, but Imtiaz Ali's perspective goes a step further. According to him, simply experiencing failure does not automatically lead to growth. Setbacks can leave people frustrated, angry or discouraged if they fail to reflect on the lessons they offer.

The quote highlights an important truth: personal growth begins when individuals choose to learn from difficult experiences. Every disappointment carries an opportunity to develop resilience, improve decision-making and gain a deeper understanding of oneself. Without that learning process, failure can become a source of negativity rather than transformation.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Shakira’s Powerful Message On Sacrifice Reminds Us What Success Really Takes

The Success That Truly Matters

Imtiaz Ali also reminds us that success is not merely about achievement. Meaningful success comes when lessons from failure are put into action. It is the ability to rise after setbacks, apply what has been learned and move forward with greater wisdom that creates lasting fulfilment.

His words encourage people to see both success and failure as part of the same journey. While success can nurture humility and acceptance, failure can provide valuable lessons—provided we choose to learn from it. Together, they help shape a stronger mindset and a more balanced approach to life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of success does Imtiaz Ali consider truly significant?

Truly significant success comes from putting lessons learned from failure into action. It's about rising after setbacks and moving forward with greater wisdom.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imtiaz Ali Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Tuesday Success Quote
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