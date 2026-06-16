Nora Fatehi Drops BTS Moments After Performing At FIFA World Cup 2026; Cheers For Morocco

Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Toronto to the official World Cup anthem Siir Siir. She has now shared a behind-the-scenes video from her preparations. The clip has quickly gone viral on social media.

Nora Fatehi’s BTS Video

The video shows Nora getting her hair styled as she says, “I am here to perform at the opening ceremony at the FIFA World Cup.” As the clip progresses, she reveals her bold styling choice for the event, saying she is going for a “wild sexy hair” look. The video then captures her final preparations before heading out for the performance.

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Nora Cheers For Her Home Country Morocco

Nora also attended her first FIFA World Cup match as an audience member and was seen proudly supporting her home country, Morocco. She shared several photos and videos from the Brazil vs Morocco match at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Waving the Moroccan flag, she was also seen singing the national anthem ahead of kickoff. The Group C clash between five-time champions Brazil and Morocco ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals from Vinicius Jr and Ismael Saibari ensuring both teams shared the points.

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Nora Fatehi’s Journey

Of Moroccan descent, Nora Fatehi first rose to fame in Indian cinema with special dance appearances in Telugu films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. She has also appeared in Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later gained wider recognition through reality shows, including Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016. Nora has also featured in popular Bollywood films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.