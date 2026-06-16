Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNora Fatehi Drops BTS Moments After Performing At FIFA World Cup 2026; Cheers For Morocco

Nora Fatehi Drops BTS Moments After Performing At FIFA World Cup 2026; Cheers For Morocco

Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto. She was later spotted rooting for her home country, Morocco.

Reported By : Arfa Javaid | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 05:57 PM (IST)

Nora Fatehi, who performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Toronto to the official World Cup anthem Siir Siir. She has now shared a behind-the-scenes video from her preparations. The clip has quickly gone viral on social media.

Nora Fatehi’s BTS Video

The video shows Nora getting her hair styled as she says, “I am here to perform at the opening ceremony at the FIFA World Cup.” As the clip progresses, she reveals her bold styling choice for the event, saying she is going for a “wild sexy hair” look. The video then captures her final preparations before heading out for the performance.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Glamour (@glamourmag)

ALSO READ| Arbaaz Khan Faces Big Security Lapse In Kolkata After Man Enters His Car; Bouncers Intervene

Nora Cheers For Her Home Country Morocco

Nora also attended her first FIFA World Cup match as an audience member and was seen proudly supporting her home country, Morocco. She shared several photos and videos from the Brazil vs Morocco match at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Waving the Moroccan flag, she was also seen singing the national anthem ahead of kickoff. The Group C clash between five-time champions Brazil and Morocco ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals from Vinicius Jr and Ismael Saibari ensuring both teams shared the points.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

ALSO READ| ‘She Would Suddenly Slip Into Depression’: Sanchita Ugale’s Father Breaks Silence On Daughter's Death

Nora Fatehi’s Journey 

Of Moroccan descent, Nora Fatehi first rose to fame in Indian cinema with special dance appearances in Telugu films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. She has also appeared in Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later gained wider recognition through reality shows, including Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016. Nora has also featured in popular Bollywood films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
BTS Video Nora Fatehi Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Nora Fatehi Drops BTS Moments After Performing At FIFA World Cup 2026; Cheers For Morocco
Nora Fatehi Drops BTS Moments After Performing At FIFA World Cup 2026; Cheers For Morocco
Celebrities
‘Raaka’ Gets Major Release Update: Allu Arjun’s Biggest Film Yet May Arrive In December 2027
‘Raaka’ Gets Major Release Update: Allu Arjun’s Biggest Film Yet May Arrive In December 2027
Celebrities
‘She Would Suddenly Slip Into Depression’: Sanchita Ugale’s Father Breaks Silence On Daughter's Death
‘She Would Suddenly Slip Into Depression’: Sanchita Ugale’s Father Breaks Silence On Daughter's Death
Celebrities
Disha Patani Rents Out Mumbai Luxury Apartment For Rs 71 Lakh A Month On 2-Year Lease
Disha Patani Rents Out Mumbai Luxury Apartment For Rs 71 Lakh A Month On 2-Year Lease
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget