Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanchita Ugale's father revealed daughter's emotional struggles.

Father alleged Sanchita faced harassment over financial demands.

Police are investigating incident; family seeks justice.

The death of television actor Sanchita Ugale at the age of 22 has left her family and fans searching for answers. Days after the tragedy, her father, Machhindra Ugale, opened up about her emotional struggles, saying she often appeared disturbed and could suddenly slip into depression even during happier moments. He also alleged that she was facing pressure and harassment linked to repeated demands, though details remain unclear. As the family seeks justice, police continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident reported at her residence in Nalasopara East.

Sanchita Ugale's Father Recalls Daughter's Emotional Stress

Speaking to NDTV, Sanchita’s father, Machhindra Ugale, said his daughter had been emotionally troubled for some time, though she never fully explained what was bothering her. According to him, she often remained upset, and her mood could change unexpectedly. “Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi,” he told NDTV.

Translated into English, he said Sanchita often remained disturbed and would sometimes suddenly fall into depression, even when she appeared to be doing well.

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Family Says They Tried To Stay Close

Her father said the family had noticed changes in her behaviour and had started accompanying her regularly. He shared that there was only a short period on the day of the incident when they were not with her. “Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the... humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi,” he said, adding that the family had not realised she was struggling to such an extent.

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Father Claims Sanchita Was Harassed

Machhindra Ugale also alleged that his daughter had been facing harassment over certain demands, including matters related to money. He claimed she was being constantly pressured, but said the full truth was yet to emerge. “Baatcheet ki thi, par use torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha,” he alleged while speaking to NDTV.

Sanchita’s father said his only request to the authorities is that justice be delivered. He said not only his daughter, but every daughter in the country deserves fairness and protection. According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at Sanchita’s residence in Sai Santoshi Building, Achole Village, Nalasopara East. As investigations continue, Sanchita Ugale’s family says they are hoping for answers. Her father’s remarks have once again brought attention to emotional struggles, pressure and the importance of timely support.