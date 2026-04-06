‘This Is Our Area’: Kannada Actor Attacked With Beer Bottles In Bengaluru

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Actor Niranjan, known for his role as Darshan’s younger brother in the film Odeya, was reportedly attacked by a group of unidentified men at a bar in Bengaluru. The incident took place near the Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road in the wee hours of March 28. A complaint has been filed by the actor with Bengaluru police, and an investigation is underway, NDTV reported.

Kannada Actor Attacked In Bengaluru

According to the complaint filed by the actor, the altercation began at around 2:00 am. The actor was on his way home from actor Yashas Surya’s residence on his scooter when he reportedly stopped near Canton Bar & Kitchen. A man pushed the actor, and a verbal altercation began between the two.

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When Niranjan questioned him, he reportedly shouted at him and even abused him. The man stated that Niranjan’s status as a film actor held no weight in “his area”.

While the situation briefly settled after Niranjan spoke with the owner of the bar and went inside, it turned violent shortly after.

A silver Toyota Innova arrived at the bar, and three to four men confronted the actor again. They reportedly struck him over the head with beer bottles, which resulted in serious injuries.

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Following the assault, Niranjan filed a formal complaint with the local authorities. The Bengaluru police have registered a case, and an investigation into the incident is underway.



Niranjan, who made his film debut in 2022 with Namma Hudugaru, is considered a promising talent in Kannada cinema. He began his journey in the industry as a child artist in Bellary Nagar and later worked as an associate director on Uppi 2. Niranjan is also reportedly related to veteran actor-director Upendra and actress Priyanka Upendra, and is said to be their nephew.

