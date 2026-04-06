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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘This Is Our Area’: Kannada Actor Attacked With Beer Bottles In Bengaluru

‘This Is Our Area’: Kannada Actor Attacked With Beer Bottles In Bengaluru

Kannada actor Niranjan was attacked at a Bengaluru bar by unidentified men.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Actor Niranjan, known for his role as Darshan’s younger brother in the film Odeya, was reportedly attacked by a group of unidentified men at a bar in Bengaluru. The incident took place near the Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road in the wee hours of March 28. A complaint has been filed by the actor with Bengaluru police, and an investigation is underway, NDTV reported.  

Kannada Actor Attacked In Bengaluru

According to the complaint filed by the actor, the altercation began at around 2:00 am. The actor was on his way home from actor Yashas Surya’s residence on his scooter when he reportedly stopped near Canton Bar & Kitchen. A man pushed the actor, and a verbal altercation began between the two.

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When Niranjan questioned him, he reportedly shouted at him and even abused him. The man stated that Niranjan’s status as a film actor held no weight in “his area”.

While the situation briefly settled after Niranjan spoke with the owner of the bar and went inside, it turned violent shortly after. 

A silver Toyota Innova arrived at the bar, and three to four men confronted the actor again. They reportedly struck him over the head with beer bottles, which resulted in serious injuries. 

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Following the assault, Niranjan filed a formal complaint with the local authorities. The Bengaluru police have registered a case, and an investigation into the incident is underway. 

Niranjan, who made his film debut in 2022 with Namma Hudugaru, is considered a promising talent in Kannada cinema. He began his journey in the industry as a child artist in Bellary Nagar and later worked as an associate director on Uppi 2. Niranjan is also reportedly related to veteran actor-director Upendra and actress Priyanka Upendra, and is said to be their nephew.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Niranjan?

Actor Niranjan was reportedly attacked by a group of unidentified men at a bar in Bengaluru. He sustained injuries after being hit with beer bottles.

When and where did the incident occur?

The attack took place in the early hours of March 28 near the Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road in Bengaluru, specifically at Canton Bar & Kitchen.

What led to the altercation?

The confrontation began when a man pushed Niranjan near the bar and an argument ensued. The situation escalated when more men arrived and assaulted him.

What action has been taken after the attack?

Niranjan has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Kannada Breaking News ABP Live
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