Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessHow The West Asia War Is Making Everyday Goods More Expensive In India

How The West Asia War Is Making Everyday Goods More Expensive In India

The US-Israeli war on Iran has disrupted trade routes and lifted input costs worldwide, hitting import-reliant economies like India particularly hard.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Companies raise prices, shrink products amidst surging costs.
  • Weak rupee, crude oil, global disruptions increase input costs.
  • Firms raise prices, cut costs, optimize supply chains.

Indian companies, squeezed by surging input costs, are passing the burden on to consumers through price hikes and smaller product sizes. Notably, on June 5, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee raised its inflation forecast for the upcoming financial year, citing a sub-normal monsoon forecast and the risk of an El Niño comeback as key upside risks to prices.

Rising crude oil prices, driven by supply disruptions, have pushed up the cost of raw materials and finished products across sectors. A weakening rupee, pressured by foreign portfolio investor outflows, has made imported materials more expensive for manufacturers. Even packaging costs have risen, since the dyes used in wrappers are petroleum-based, meaning smaller packs cut down on that expense too.

Global Pressures Compound Domestic Woes

The strain is not only homegrown. The US-Israel and Iran war has disrupted trade routes and lifted input costs worldwide, hitting import-reliant economies like India particularly hard. A weaker rupee is adding to inflationary pressure and complicating pricing decisions for companies at a time when consumer demand remains uneven.

From smaller packs on supermarket shelves to higher prices at checkout, Indian companies are scrambling to protect their margins as oil, freight and insurance costs pile on.

FMCG Companies Act First

Consumer goods companies have been among the quickest to respond. Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur India have already rolled out low-to mid-single-digit price hikes across product categories, with Britannia preparing similar moves.

But raising sticker prices is not always an option. Pricing power remains weak in mass-market segments, where companies are holding the line on 10 to 20-rupee packs and instead shrinking the quantity inside the pack.

"We are reducing grammage because we can't breach those price points," Dabur's global CEO Mohit Malhotra told Reuters.

This practice, sometimes called shrinkflation, allows companies to keep shelf prices unchanged while quietly delivering less to the consumer.

Also Read: LPG Cylinder Prices Today: Cooking Gas Rates Raised Again; Check New Prices In These Major Cities

Automakers And Airlines Follow

The pressure has spread well beyond grocery aisles. Automakers Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Hyundai Motor India have all hiked prices.

Airlines are adjusting, too. IndiGo and Air India are trimming capacity, especially on fuel-heavy international routes, while also increasing fares to offset higher aviation fuel costs.

Companies Cut Costs Where They Can

With limited room to raise prices, many companies are turning inward. Hindustan Unilever has cut advertising spend, while others are trimming non-essential travel and marketing costs.

Sectors with significant global exposure, including aviation, oil and gas, chemicals, logistics and capital goods, may continue to face margin pressure, Shweta Rajani, associate director at Anand Rathi Wealth, told the news agency.

Supply chain rerouting is also underway. Companies with West Asian exposure are diverting shipments, diversifying their sourcing and shifting production. Dabur is using alternative routes via Egypt and Turkey, while Britannia is bringing some production back to India.

Some firms are also front-loading purchases to lock in costs before prices rise further, while closely tracking demand to avoid overstocking. This is a sign of tighter financial discipline across the board.

Arvind Fashions has advanced inventory buys to lock in costs and is relying more on local suppliers. Tata Group retailer Trent, which runs the Gen-Z-focused affordable fashion brand Zudio, is tweaking raw materials, packaging and product development to manage costs.

"My priority is not to take prices up," Umashan Naidoo, head of customer and beauty at Trent, said.

Also Read: SIP Or STP? The Key Difference That Can Change Your Investment Returns

LPG Costs Rise Too

LPG prices have seen back-to-back hikes in recent months, squeezing households and businesses alike. Domestic cylinders now cost Rs 942 in Delhi, after a Rs 29 hike on June 7, the second increase in three months. For lower-income families, where LPG is the primary cooking fuel, even a modest price rise cuts directly into the monthly budget.

Commercial establishments like restaurants, dhabas and small factories are bearing an even sharper end of the stick, as industrial-grade cylinder prices have climbed far more steeply. Those costs, inevitably, find their way back to the consumer's plate. It is a pattern playing out across the economy: what begins as a global supply shock ends as a quietly heavier grocery bill for ordinary Indians.

The Consumer Bears the Cost

Whether companies raise prices or reduce pack sizes, the result is the same for the consumer: less value for money. With the RBI already flagging inflation risks and global disruptions showing no signs of quick resolution, relief may not come soon. Indian households, already navigating uneven demand conditions, may have to brace for a prolonged period of tighter budgets at the checkout counter.

Also Read: Gold Silver Rate Today (June 8): Israel-Iran Conflict Heats Up, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Indian companies increasing prices and reducing product sizes?

Indian companies are facing surging input costs from rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and global supply chain disruptions. They are passing these costs to consumers through price hikes or by offering smaller product quantities.

What is

Shrinkflation is when companies keep shelf prices unchanged but reduce the quantity of product inside the pack. They use it in mass-market segments to avoid breaching specific price points.

Which industries are most affected by rising costs?

FMCG, automotive, and airline industries are raising prices or adjusting operations. Globally exposed sectors like aviation, oil and gas, and chemicals also face margin pressure due to increased costs.

Besides raising prices, how are companies addressing rising costs?

Companies are cutting non-essential expenses like advertising and travel. They are also rerouting supply chains, sourcing locally, and front-loading purchases to manage costs.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
Read More
Published at : 08 Jun 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Retail Inflation Food Prices India Inc FMCG Indian Economy Price Hikes Shrinkflation INFLATION Israel Iran War Iran War West Asia War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
How The West Asia War Is Making Everyday Goods More Expensive In India
West Asia War Hits Indian Households: Why Companies Are Raising Prices And Shrinking Packs
Business
Why Piyush Goyal Believes A New US Tariff Could Actually Help India
Piyush Goyal Says India Has Nothing To Fear From US Section 301 Probe
Business
Earning Rs 20-50 Lakh? Your Life Insurance Cover May Not Be Enough
Why The ‘10 Times Income’ Rule No Longer Works For Term Insurance
Business
Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Iran-Israel Tensions Trigger Broad Sell-Off
Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Iran-Israel Tensions Trigger Broad Sell-Off
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: TMC Strongman Jahangir Khan Arrested Near Border, Major Political Shock in Bengal
Ceasefire Crumbles: Iran-Israel Tensions Explode as War Fears Grip the Middle East Again
Warfront Reignites: Israel-Iran Hostilities Return, Airspace Closures Raise Global Alarm
Flashpoint Alert: Israel Shuts Airspace as Iran Tensions Escalate After Explosions at Key Complex
Breaking Disaster: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget