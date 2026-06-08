Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raj Babbar backs Khan Sir amid institute firing allegations.

Babbar praises Khan Sir's positive impact on underprivileged students.

Babbar believes Khan Sir innocent until court delivers verdict.

He urges Khan Sir to directly face all allegations.

Congress leader and actor Raj Babbar has come out in support of Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, amid the controversy surrounding the firing incident outside his coaching institute in Patna. Babbar said that while he does not personally know the educator, he does not consider him guilty until a court of law reaches a verdict.

The veteran actor also highlighted Khan Sir’s contribution to students from underprivileged backgrounds, saying he finds it difficult to view someone with such a track record as a “criminal”.

‘Don’t See Khan Sir As A Criminal’

Raj Babbar said Khan Sir has always left him with a positive impression, despite never having met him personally. “I don’t personally know Khan Sir, but watching and listening to him has always left me with a positive feeling. His teaching style and the way he instils confidence in students from underprivileged backgrounds is truly remarkable,” Babbar said.

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He referred to the allegations against the educator and added, “Today, Khan Sir is in a bit of trouble. There are all sorts of allegations against him. I don’t know the truth, but I don’t consider anyone guilty until the court decides.”

Babbar went on to defend Khan Sir and pointed to his work in education and philanthropy.

“If a young man has not only helped children from ordinary families secure government jobs through his coaching centre, but has also opened a hospital with his own earnings, then I don’t see such a person as a criminal. People who turn Khan Sir into Faisal overnight are free to believe that,” he said.

‘Come Forward And Face It’

Towards the end of his message, Raj Babbar urged Khan Sir to face the allegations against him and remain focused on his larger responsibilities towards society.

“I would say to Khan Sir: Come forward and face it. Gold is forged in fire. Accept that the trial by fire is yet to come. Don’t let the student community become divided, and don’t let their focus drift away from studies,” he said.

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He further added, “It’s not just in Patna or Mumbai - across the country, there are countless people who believe that a significant part of your responsibility towards society is yet to be fulfilled. No conspiracy to stop you will succeed.”

About Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case

The case stems from a firing incident on June 2 outside his coaching institute in Patna’s Kadamkuan area. Following the incident, police registered an FIR against Khan Sir, along with his two security guards and several unidentified individuals.

The BJP has maintained that strict action will be taken against anyone found to have violated the law.

The investigation took a significant turn after the two arrested security guards told investigators during questioning that they had fired their .315-bore rifles on Khan Sir’s instructions. The claim is currently being verified as part of the ongoing probe, with police examining all aspects of the case before drawing any conclusions.

According to Khan Sir’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, steps have already been taken to secure anticipatory bail.