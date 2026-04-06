‘Was Offered Rs 50 Lakh To Sleep With Businessman,’ Claims Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit

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Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the “Vada Pav Girl,” has levelled shocking allegations against influential individuals. Dixit, who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 3, claimed that a businessman once offered her Rs 50 lakh and even a resort in exchange for spending a night with him. She also alleged that similar “compromise” offers have come from producers, directors, and brand representatives during discussions about potential collaborations. Her statements come amid a public feud with her husband, Yugam Gera, following allegations of infidelity and their subsequent separation.

‘Was Offered Rs 50 Lakh To Sleep With Businessman’

In an old video, Dixit claimed she had received a lucrative offer from a businessman asking her to compromise. She reiterated the claim during a recent interview. When interviewer Siddharth Kannan asked whether someone had offered her Rs 50 lakh to sleep with them, Dixit responded, “I had my mail checked properly.”

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Kannan then asked if the person was a businessman, to which she replied, “Yes.” She added that she had proof of the communication and was willing to share it.

“I will show you the screenshot. He was offering a resort. He said that the situation, condition will be yours, but the place will be mine. I am offering you Rs 50 lakh, rest you tell me,” she claimed.

Saifi, whose name was linked to Dixit, was also part of the conversation. He added that the message did not appear to be a professional email. He further alleged that Dixit had received multiple such approaches.

“It’s a professional email, and this isn’t one. People called also. Some were from directors, some from producers. They were calling asking her to compromise…. Someone is calling her to Dubai,” he said.

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Dixit further alleged that some individuals had advised her to accept such offers in order to succeed in the industry.

“You won’t move ahead like this, Chandrika… You have to compromise at least once,” she claimed they told her.

Chandrika’s Allegations Against Husband Yugam Gera

Apart from these claims, Chandrika also spoke about her troubled marriage with Yugam Gera, alleging that he told her that he is involved in affairs with two women. She claimed that her husband himself had told her about these relationships.

Speaking emotionally about their relationship, she said, “He is my love. I won’t say that he was my love… I was the first girl in his life - the one who held his hand, the one who used to sit behind him on his bike. I was the person he shared everything with. But now suddenly, he is sharing those things with someone else.”

Her statements have added another layer to the ongoing public dispute between the couple, which has been widely discussed on social media and entertainment platforms.