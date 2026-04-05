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HomeEntertainment‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist

‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist

A Pakistani journalist claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif watched the banned film Dhurandhar 2 in Pakistan and enjoyed the character inspired by him.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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A Pakistani journalist has claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, despite the film being banned in Pakistan, and appreciated the character inspired by him. Khalid Mehmood Khalid, earlier, claimed to have watched the film the same day it was released in Pakistan. 

‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2’

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said, “Nawaz Sharif greatly appreciated his role in Dhurandhar 2. He asked a friend to arrange a copy of the film and watched it in full.” In his post, he tagged Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. 

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For those unaware, Nawaz Sharif is the elder brother of the current Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif’s character in Dhurandhar 2 was played by Mashhoor Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. After the film was released, many took notice of his uncanny resemblance to the former Pakistani Prime Minister. To bring the character to life, Amrohi underwent extensive makeup and wore a specialised body suit to perfectly match Nawaz Sharif’s appearance. Interestingly, he had originally auditioned for the role of Major Iqbal, which eventually went to Arjun Rampal.

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This isn’t Khalid’s first post about the Ranveer Singh-starrer. On March 19, the day the film released, he shared that he was watching it in Lahore. He completed it with a short clip from the film. The first part, Dhurandhar, was also banned in the country. However, it landed in the pirated market of Pakistan, where it was sold just for Rs 16. 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Nawaz Sharif watch the film 'Dhurandhar 2'?

Yes, a Pakistani journalist claimed that Nawaz Sharif watched 'Dhurandhar 2' in full after arranging a copy of the film.

What did Nawaz Sharif think of his portrayal in 'Dhurandhar 2'?

According to a journalist, Nawaz Sharif greatly appreciated his role in the film and the character inspired by him.

Who played the character inspired by Nawaz Sharif in 'Dhurandhar 2'?

Mashhoor Amrohi, grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, played the character in 'Dhurandhar 2' that resembled Nawaz Sharif.

Was 'Dhurandhar 2' banned in Pakistan?

Yes, the film 'Dhurandhar 2' was banned in Pakistan, similar to its predecessor, 'Dhurandhar'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nawaz Sharif Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
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