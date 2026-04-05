‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist

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A Pakistani journalist has claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, despite the film being banned in Pakistan, and appreciated the character inspired by him. Khalid Mehmood Khalid, earlier, claimed to have watched the film the same day it was released in Pakistan.

‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2’

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said, “Nawaz Sharif greatly appreciated his role in Dhurandhar 2. He asked a friend to arrange a copy of the film and watched it in full.” In his post, he tagged Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

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For those unaware, Nawaz Sharif is the elder brother of the current Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif’s character in Dhurandhar 2 was played by Mashhoor Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. After the film was released, many took notice of his uncanny resemblance to the former Pakistani Prime Minister. To bring the character to life, Amrohi underwent extensive makeup and wore a specialised body suit to perfectly match Nawaz Sharif’s appearance. Interestingly, he had originally auditioned for the role of Major Iqbal, which eventually went to Arjun Rampal.

Nawaz Sharif greatly appreciated his role in Dhurandhar 2. He asked a friend to arrange a copy of the film and watched it in full.#Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge@MaryamNSharif@AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/9CROAMF6Lx — Khalid Mehmood Khalid (@kmkhalid62) April 5, 2026

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This isn’t Khalid’s first post about the Ranveer Singh-starrer. On March 19, the day the film released, he shared that he was watching it in Lahore. He completed it with a short clip from the film. The first part, Dhurandhar, was also banned in the country. However, it landed in the pirated market of Pakistan, where it was sold just for Rs 16.