Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Showik explained the venture emerged from their post-2020 struggles.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty recently made a candid appearance on Double Date, the chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. During the conversation, the siblings opened up about their bond, the realities of running a business together and the difficult phase they endured after 2020.

The duo also shared some lesser-known details about how they rebuilt their lives and found a fresh sense of purpose through their entrepreneurial journey.

'Working With Family Isn't Always Easy'

Rhea admitted that starting a business with her brother came with its own set of challenges. According to the actress, mixing family and work can often blur boundaries, making it hard to keep emotions out of professional decisions.

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She revealed that disagreements at home would sometimes spill over into the workplace, affecting their interactions. There were even moments when Showik would speak about leaving home following arguments.

However, Rhea said that things changed for the better once they began living separately.

"Since we don't live together anymore, there's a healthier balance at work," she shared, adding that despite occasional clashes, working with family has its advantages because trust already exists.

The actress also praised Showik's growth as a leader, saying she enjoys watching him handle the responsibilities of being the company's CEO, while she looks after compliance and accounts.

'Chudail Ka Badla'

In a lighter moment, Rhea recalled the amusing names she had considered before finalising their brand.

She revealed that she initially wanted to call the business Chudail Ka Badla and had even imagined the phrase printed on T-shirts and merchandise. However, people around her advised against choosing a name with negative undertones.

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Another name she seriously considered was Black Sheep. Rhea even had bracelets made around the idea before the siblings eventually settled on the name Chapter 2.

'We Had No Other Choice'

Speaking about the beginnings of the business, Showik said the venture was born during one of the most challenging periods of their lives.

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He explained that after 2020, Rhea was not getting film offers, while he, too, struggled to find opportunities. Showik also revealed that although he had secured admission to an MBA programme with an impressive 97 per cent score, he was arrested during that period.

Looking back, Showik said life has gradually taken a positive turn. Today, both siblings see Chapter 2 not just as a business, but as a symbol of resilience and a fresh start.