Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunal Kemmu debuts as host of Prime Video's Alliance.

He focuses on learning, improvement amidst established host comparisons.

Alliance began streaming June 26, competing in the OTT space.

Kemmu reprises his role in the upcoming film Golmaal 5.

As Alliance begins streaming on Prime Video, actor Kunal Kemmu is stepping into a new chapter of his career as a reality show host. With audiences naturally drawing comparisons to established names like Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, the actor has addressed the discussion, saying his priority is to keep learning and improving rather than feeling weighed down by expectations.

ALSO READ: Sohail Khan Set To Enter Kunal Kemmu's Alliance As Wildcard, Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Also Rumoured To Join: Report

Kunal Kemmu Says He's Focused On Learning

During a conversation with ABP News, Kunal was asked how he viewed himself alongside well-known reality show hosts such as Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Responding to the question, he said, "I'm not taking too much pressure. Along with Amazon Prime Video, I'm learning as well. I'm not putting any kind of pressure on myself. I just want to be better every day I go to work. I don't want to end up saying something different on the show or accidentally causing a dispute between people. So, I'll have to be mindful of a lot of things."

Alliance Begins Streaming On Prime Video

Alliance has officially started streaming from 26 June on Prime Video. Contestants have already entered the Alliance house, setting the stage for what promises to be a fresh reality television experience for viewers.

Reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Lock Upp have enjoyed immense popularity over the years, and Alliance now aims to carve out its own identity in the competitive OTT space. Kunal, meanwhile, is ready to embrace the responsibilities that come with hosting the series while continuing to learn along the way.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Vacate Galaxy Apartment Amid Threats From Bishnoi Gang, Shooting Incident

Kunal Kemmu's Next Film

Apart from his hosting debut, Kunal also has an exciting project lined up on the big screen. The actor is set to reprise his role as Laxman in Golmaal 5, a film that fans have been eagerly waiting to see.