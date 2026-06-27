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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I'm Not Taking Pressure': Kunal Kemmu Reacts To Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Comparisons As Alliance Streams

'I'm Not Taking Pressure': Kunal Kemmu Reacts To Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Comparisons As Alliance Streams

Kunal Kemmu has addressed comparisons with Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty as he makes his reality show hosting debut with Alliance. Here's what the actor said about handling the responsibility.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kunal Kemmu debuts as host of Prime Video's Alliance.
  • He focuses on learning, improvement amidst established host comparisons.
  • Alliance began streaming June 26, competing in the OTT space.
  • Kemmu reprises his role in the upcoming film Golmaal 5.

As Alliance begins streaming on Prime Video, actor Kunal Kemmu is stepping into a new chapter of his career as a reality show host. With audiences naturally drawing comparisons to established names like Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, the actor has addressed the discussion, saying his priority is to keep learning and improving rather than feeling weighed down by expectations.

ALSO READ: Sohail Khan Set To Enter Kunal Kemmu's Alliance As Wildcard, Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Also Rumoured To Join: Report

Kunal Kemmu Says He's Focused On Learning

During a conversation with ABP News, Kunal was asked how he viewed himself alongside well-known reality show hosts such as Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Responding to the question, he said, "I'm not taking too much pressure. Along with Amazon Prime Video, I'm learning as well. I'm not putting any kind of pressure on myself. I just want to be better every day I go to work. I don't want to end up saying something different on the show or accidentally causing a dispute between people. So, I'll have to be mindful of a lot of things."

Alliance Begins Streaming On Prime Video

Alliance has officially started streaming from 26 June on Prime Video. Contestants have already entered the Alliance house, setting the stage for what promises to be a fresh reality television experience for viewers.

Reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Lock Upp have enjoyed immense popularity over the years, and Alliance now aims to carve out its own identity in the competitive OTT space. Kunal, meanwhile, is ready to embrace the responsibilities that come with hosting the series while continuing to learn along the way.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Vacate Galaxy Apartment Amid Threats From Bishnoi Gang, Shooting Incident

Kunal Kemmu's Next Film

Apart from his hosting debut, Kunal also has an exciting project lined up on the big screen. The actor is set to reprise his role as Laxman in Golmaal 5, a film that fans have been eagerly waiting to see.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new role has Kunal Kemmu taken on?

Kunal Kemmu is stepping into a new chapter of his career as a reality show host. He is hosting the new series

When and where did the show premiere?

The show began streaming on Prime Video on June 26.

How is Kunal Kemmu approaching his new hosting role?

Kunal Kemmu is focused on learning and improving daily, without taking too much pressure. He aims to be mindful to avoid causing disputes on the show.

What is Kunal Kemmu's next film project?

Apart from his hosting debut, Kunal Kemmu is set to reprise his role as Laxman in Golmaal 5.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Kemmu Rohit Shetty Alliance Salman Khan Prime Video ENtertainment News
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