Liam Payne's son, Bear, has been named the sole beneficiary of his multi-million-dollar estate. He is set to inherit nearly USD 29 million.
Liam Payne’s Son Bear Named Sole Heir To Father’s USD 29 Million Fortune
Bear Payne, the son of late singer Liam Payne, has been named the sole beneficiary of his USD 29 million estate. Most of the fortune will remain in trust until he turns 18, according to documents.
- Liam Payne's son, Bear, named sole beneficiary of his estate.
- Bear will inherit nearly $29 million, protected until 18.
- Payne died without will; Cheryl appointed estate administrator.
Liam Payne's son, Bear, has officially been named the sole beneficiary of the late singer's multi-million-dollar estate, according to newly released court documents.
The nine-year-old, whom Payne shared with former partner Cheryl, is set to inherit nearly USD 29 million (approx. Rs 240 crore). While a small portion of the funds may be accessible earlier, the majority of the estate will remain protected in a trust until Bear turns 18.
Cheryl Appointed Administrator Of Estate
The former One Direction star passed away in October 2024 after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony. Since Payne died without leaving a will, Cheryl was appointed administrator of his estate in May 2025, seven months after his death.
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Earlier court filings revealed that the gross value of Payne's UK estate was estimated at around USD 38 million (approx. Rs 320 crore), while the net value stood at approximately USD 32.2 million (approx. Rs 265 crore).
Liam And Cheryl Welcomed Bear In 2017
Payne and Cheryl announced the birth of their son, Bear, on March 22, 2017. Sharing the news on social media at the time, the singer described becoming a father as one of the most memorable moments of his life.
He also paid tribute to Cheryl, praising her strength and support throughout the pregnancy and saying she had made his dreams come true.
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Payne Often Spoke About His Love For Fatherhood
Throughout the years, Payne frequently opened up about parenthood and his bond with Bear. In a previous interview, the singer revealed that he had always wanted to become a father at a young age.
He admitted that adjusting to fatherhood took time, but said caring for his family gave him a strong sense of purpose. Payne also shared that he enjoyed cooking for his loved ones and saw looking after his family as an important part of being a dad.
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Bear To Inherit Singer's Legacy
With Bear now named as the sole heir, Liam Payne's fortune and legacy will be preserved for his son, ensuring that the majority of the estate remains safeguarded until he reaches adulthood.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the beneficiary of Liam Payne's estate?
When will Bear gain full access to his inheritance?
The majority of the estate will remain protected in a trust until Bear turns 18. A small portion of the funds may be accessible earlier.
Why was Cheryl appointed administrator of the estate?
Cheryl was appointed administrator because Liam Payne passed away in October 2024 without leaving a will. This appointment occurred in May 2025.
What was the estimated value of Liam Payne's estate?
Earlier court filings estimated the gross value of Liam Payne's UK estate at approximately USD 38 million. The net value stood at around USD 32.2 million.