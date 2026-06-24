Liam Payne’s Son Bear Named Sole Heir To Father’s USD 29 Million Fortune

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Liam Payne's son, Bear, named sole beneficiary of his estate.

Bear will inherit nearly $29 million, protected until 18.

Payne died without will; Cheryl appointed estate administrator.

Liam Payne's son, Bear, has officially been named the sole beneficiary of the late singer's multi-million-dollar estate, according to newly released court documents.

The nine-year-old, whom Payne shared with former partner Cheryl, is set to inherit nearly USD 29 million (approx. Rs 240 crore). While a small portion of the funds may be accessible earlier, the majority of the estate will remain protected in a trust until Bear turns 18.

Cheryl Appointed Administrator Of Estate

The former One Direction star passed away in October 2024 after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony. Since Payne died without leaving a will, Cheryl was appointed administrator of his estate in May 2025, seven months after his death.

ALSO READ | ‘How Dare You?’: Tom Holland Reacts After Zendaya Reveals Her First Date Was To An Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Film

Earlier court filings revealed that the gross value of Payne's UK estate was estimated at around USD 38 million (approx. Rs 320 crore), while the net value stood at approximately USD 32.2 million (approx. Rs 265 crore).

Liam And Cheryl Welcomed Bear In 2017

Payne and Cheryl announced the birth of their son, Bear, on March 22, 2017. Sharing the news on social media at the time, the singer described becoming a father as one of the most memorable moments of his life.

He also paid tribute to Cheryl, praising her strength and support throughout the pregnancy and saying she had made his dreams come true.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ends Assembly Speech With Signature Gesture; Internet Reacts

Payne Often Spoke About His Love For Fatherhood

Throughout the years, Payne frequently opened up about parenthood and his bond with Bear. In a previous interview, the singer revealed that he had always wanted to become a father at a young age.

He admitted that adjusting to fatherhood took time, but said caring for his family gave him a strong sense of purpose. Payne also shared that he enjoyed cooking for his loved ones and saw looking after his family as an important part of being a dad.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ramayana Team Releases Unseen Footage At Mumbai Event, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Meet Fans

Bear To Inherit Singer's Legacy

With Bear now named as the sole heir, Liam Payne's fortune and legacy will be preserved for his son, ensuring that the majority of the estate remains safeguarded until he reaches adulthood.