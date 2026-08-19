Cars, Fuel Allowance, Rs 25 Lakh Health Cover: CM Vijay’s Big Package For Tamil Nadu MLAs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu CM announced incentives for all 234 MLAs.

Benefits include government cars, allowances, increased health cover.

Aims to support MLAs' constituency work and transparent governance.

Legislators welcomed package; opposition DMK questioned state expenses.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has announced a package of incentives for all 234 MLAs, including government cars, a monthly allowance for fuel and maintenance, financial support for hiring secretaries and a five-fold increase in health cover.

Under the new arrangement, every MLA in the state will be provided with a government vehicle to help with constituency-related work. The government said the move was aimed at ensuring legislators had the logistical support needed to address issues raised by residents.

“MLAs need to travel to their constituencies frequently to address people’s problems. A government vehicle will ensure transparent and corruption-free governance,” Vijay said while making the announcement in the Assembly.

ALSO READ | ED Raids SP Leader Azam Khan's UP University, Trust In Money Laundering Probe

MLAs To Get Cars, Rs 75,000 Monthly Allowance

The Tamil Nadu government said several members of the current Assembly had been elected for the first time and came from humble backgrounds. According to Vijay, providing them with cars would help them carry out their responsibilities as elected representatives.

The announcement came after VCK MLA Jothimani said legislators could not work effectively without adequate logistical support and requested that cars be provided to them.

Along with the vehicles, MLAs will receive Rs 75,000 per month towards the expenses of hiring a driver as well as fuel and maintenance costs.

Health Cover Raised Five-Fold

The Vijay government has also announced a monthly grant of Rs 25,000 for MLAs to hire a secretary to assist with official work.

The health insurance cover available to elected representatives has also been increased substantially, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The announcements were quickly welcomed by legislators across the Assembly.

TVK ally and Congress MLA Tharagai Cuthbert welcomed the measures, saying they had made the MLAs “so happy”. She also said opposition MLAs would welcome the decision, although they might not say so publicly.

ALSO READ | ‘Political Parties Don’t Pay’: BJP's Well-Known TV Face Shehzad Poonawalla On Why He Left Party

DMK Questions Cost Of New Benefits

The opposition DMK, however, criticised the package, describing it as an unnecessary expense for the state.

“This decision will need a lot of money. Car for all 234 MLAs will cost a lot to the state and then there are additional allowances announced. What was the need?” DMK spokesperson A Sarvanan told NDTV.

The criticism comes as the government moves to provide every legislator with a vehicle and additional financial support for constituency and official work.