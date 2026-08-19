MLAs are receiving government cars, a monthly allowance for expenses, and secretarial support. Their health insurance cover has also been increased five-fold.
Cars, Fuel Allowance, Rs 25 Lakh Health Cover: CM Vijay’s Big Package For Tamil Nadu MLAs
The announcement followed a request from VCK MLA Jothimani for greater logistical support. While legislators welcomed the measures, opposition DMK criticised the package as an unnecessary expense for the state.
- Tamil Nadu CM announced incentives for all 234 MLAs.
- Benefits include government cars, allowances, increased health cover.
- Aims to support MLAs' constituency work and transparent governance.
- Legislators welcomed package; opposition DMK questioned state expenses.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has announced a package of incentives for all 234 MLAs, including government cars, a monthly allowance for fuel and maintenance, financial support for hiring secretaries and a five-fold increase in health cover.
Under the new arrangement, every MLA in the state will be provided with a government vehicle to help with constituency-related work. The government said the move was aimed at ensuring legislators had the logistical support needed to address issues raised by residents.
“MLAs need to travel to their constituencies frequently to address people’s problems. A government vehicle will ensure transparent and corruption-free governance,” Vijay said while making the announcement in the Assembly.
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MLAs To Get Cars, Rs 75,000 Monthly Allowance
The Tamil Nadu government said several members of the current Assembly had been elected for the first time and came from humble backgrounds. According to Vijay, providing them with cars would help them carry out their responsibilities as elected representatives.
The announcement came after VCK MLA Jothimani said legislators could not work effectively without adequate logistical support and requested that cars be provided to them.
Along with the vehicles, MLAs will receive Rs 75,000 per month towards the expenses of hiring a driver as well as fuel and maintenance costs.
Health Cover Raised Five-Fold
The Vijay government has also announced a monthly grant of Rs 25,000 for MLAs to hire a secretary to assist with official work.
The health insurance cover available to elected representatives has also been increased substantially, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
The announcements were quickly welcomed by legislators across the Assembly.
TVK ally and Congress MLA Tharagai Cuthbert welcomed the measures, saying they had made the MLAs “so happy”. She also said opposition MLAs would welcome the decision, although they might not say so publicly.
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DMK Questions Cost Of New Benefits
The opposition DMK, however, criticised the package, describing it as an unnecessary expense for the state.
“This decision will need a lot of money. Car for all 234 MLAs will cost a lot to the state and then there are additional allowances announced. What was the need?” DMK spokesperson A Sarvanan told NDTV.
The criticism comes as the government moves to provide every legislator with a vehicle and additional financial support for constituency and official work.
Frequently Asked Questions
What new benefits are Tamil Nadu MLAs receiving?
Who announced the new incentives for Tamil Nadu MLAs?
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced the incentives. He stated the aim was to provide logistical support for constituency work and ensure transparent governance.
What is the monthly allowance for car-related expenses?
MLAs will receive Rs 75,000 per month for car-related expenses. This covers the cost of hiring a driver, fuel, and vehicle maintenance.
How much has the health insurance cover for MLAs increased?
The health insurance cover for MLAs has been increased five-fold. It now stands at Rs 25 lakh, up from the previous Rs 5 lakh.