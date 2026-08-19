Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case, learned via Twitter.

While jailed, he heard divorce rumors, felt suicidal.

Shilpa reassured him; concerned about managing businesses alone.

He spent 63 days in jail, lost 17 kg.

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. Recently, he made a shocking revelation while recalling his time in jail. He said that he received news in jail that Shilpa was divorcing him. He couldn't sleep and contemplated suicide.

Raj Kundra Broke Down In Jail After Hearing The News Of Divorce

In a conversation with ABP News, Raj Kundra said, "I heard through the media that Shilpa Shetty was leaving Raj Kundra. She was divorcing him. I couldn't sleep that night. I felt like committing suicide, ending my life. But then I spoke to Shilpa on the phone, and she said, 'This is useless news. I am with you. I trust you."

Raj Kundra stated that the police had only called him for questioning in the pornography case and that he had no idea he would be arrested. He said, "I was called to the police station for questioning, and I went without hesitation. While I was sitting inside, I read on Twitter on X that I had been arrested. Then I asked the police officer, 'What is this?' He said, 'Yes, this is an order from above."

ALSO READ | Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events

How Did Shilpa Learn Of My Arrest?

Raj Kundra said that Shilpa learned of my arrest through the news. She hired the most prominent lawyers, but she couldn't figure out what to do next. At that time, my business was supporting the livelihoods of 4,000 people in India. Shilpa asked how she would handle all this. She was told to spend 63 days in jail, but she had no idea how long it would take. Then Shilpa shut down all her businesses.

ALSO READ | ‘Dhamaal’ Rights Row: Producer, Director Booked In Alleged Rs 1.5 Crore Fraud

Raj Kundra further explained how he spent 63 days in jail. He said, "For 63 days, I survived on Parle G biscuits. I lost 17 kilograms."



Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)



