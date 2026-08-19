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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Felt Like Committing Suicide’: Raj Kundra Recalls Breaking Point In Jail After Hearing Shilpa Shetty Wanted A Divorce

‘I Felt Like Committing Suicide’: Raj Kundra Recalls Breaking Point In Jail After Hearing Shilpa Shetty Wanted A Divorce

Raj Kundra has opened up about his difficult time in jail following his arrest in the pornography case. He recalled hearing reports that Shilpa Shetty was divorcing him.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case, learned via Twitter.
  • While jailed, he heard divorce rumors, felt suicidal.
  • Shilpa reassured him; concerned about managing businesses alone.
  • He spent 63 days in jail, lost 17 kg.

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. Recently, he made a shocking revelation while recalling his time in jail. He said that he received news in jail that Shilpa was divorcing him. He couldn't sleep and contemplated suicide.

Raj Kundra Broke Down In Jail After Hearing The News Of Divorce

In a conversation with ABP News, Raj Kundra said, "I heard through the media that Shilpa Shetty was leaving Raj Kundra. She was divorcing him. I couldn't sleep that night. I felt like committing suicide, ending my life. But then I spoke to Shilpa on the phone, and she said, 'This is useless news. I am with you. I trust you."

Raj Kundra stated that the police had only called him for questioning in the pornography case and that he had no idea he would be arrested. He said, "I was called to the police station for questioning, and I went without hesitation. While I was sitting inside, I read on Twitter on X that I had been arrested. Then I asked the police officer, 'What is this?' He said, 'Yes, this is an order from above."

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How Did Shilpa Learn Of My Arrest?

Raj Kundra said that Shilpa learned of my arrest through the news. She hired the most prominent lawyers, but she couldn't figure out what to do next. At that time, my business was supporting the livelihoods of 4,000 people in India. Shilpa asked how she would handle all this. She was told to spend 63 days in jail, but she had no idea how long it would take. Then Shilpa shut down all her businesses.

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Raj Kundra further explained how he spent 63 days in jail. He said, "For 63 days, I survived on Parle G biscuits. I lost 17 kilograms."

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)

Frequently Asked Questions

What news deeply affected Raj Kundra during his time in jail?

Raj Kundra received news from the media that his wife, Shilpa Shetty, was divorcing him. This made him contemplate suicide until Shilpa reassured him.

How did Raj Kundra learn about his arrest?

Raj Kundra learned about his arrest via Twitter/X while he was at the police station for questioning. He was informed by a police officer that it was an

What actions did Shilpa Shetty take after Raj Kundra's arrest?

Shilpa Shetty learned of his arrest through the news and hired prominent lawyers. She also shut down her businesses, which supported 4,000 employees.

What did Raj Kundra eat while in jail?

For 63 days in jail, Raj Kundra survived on Parle G biscuits. During this period, he lost 17 kilograms.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Raj Kundra Pornography Case Raj Kundra Jail Shilpa Shetty Divorce Rumours Raj Kundra Suicide Revelation
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