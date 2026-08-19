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English NewsNewsWorldImran Khan Meets Wife, Sister For First Time In Nine Months After SC Order: Watch

Imran Khan Meets Wife, Sister For First Time In Nine Months After SC Order: Watch

Khan's sister Noreen Niazi met him for the first time this year. Their meeting lasted around 15 minutes and took place in the jail's conference room.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 01:41 PM (IST)

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan met his sister and wife at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, marking his first such meeting in nine months after the Supreme Court permitted weekly family visits amid concerns over his health. Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been imprisoned at Adiala Jail since 2023 and is facing multiple cases. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

According to a Dawn report citing jail officials, Khan's sister Noreen Niazi met him for the first time this year. Their meeting lasted around 15 minutes and took place in the jail's conference room.

The two reportedly discussed Khan's health and other matters. Noreen also informed him about the Supreme Court's earlier direction to shift him to Shifa International Hospital for a medical examination.

Details of the conversation were not disclosed. The Supreme Court had cautioned that the permitted meetings should not be used for political purposes and that the relief could be withdrawn if the order was misused.

Other Sisters, PTI Leaders Not Allowed To Meet Imran Khan

Khan's other sisters, including Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, as well as his cousin Qasim Zaman, were reportedly not permitted to meet him. Political leaders from the PTI were also barred from the meeting. Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also imprisoned at Adiala Jail, separately met her family in the jail's conference room on Tuesday.

According to The Express Tribune, Khan's meeting with Bushra lasted around 30 to 35 minutes. Bushra also met her children, Musa and Mubashara Maneka, and her sister-in-law Mehrunnisa. That meeting lasted around 40 minutes. Musa and Mubashara are Bushra's children from her first marriage.

Supreme Court Orders Medical Treatment

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the government to move Khan to Shifa International Hospital within two days for medical treatment.

The order permits him to remain at the hospital until September 16, when the court is scheduled to hear petitions seeking his treatment at a private hospital again.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Wife
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